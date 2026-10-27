MPACT, Singapore Land enter top tier of global ESG benchmark for real estate; Hongkong Land slips

The annual GRESB report assesses entities on how well the buildings in their portfolios are managed

VivoCity is a key asset in the portfolio of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, now a global sector leader in the GRESB report. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] For the first time, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust ( MPACT ) and Singapore Land have achieved the top position in the 2026 edition of a well-tracked ESG benchmark for real estate, while Hongkong Land slipped.

MPACT and Singapore Land were named global sector leaders among listed entities in the standing investments benchmark in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark’s (GRESB) latest annual report published on Tuesday (Oct 27).

The standing investments benchmark is one of two benchmarks used by GRESB to assess real estate companies. How well property companies and real estate investment trusts (Reits) manage their portfolios of buildings that are already in operation is compared against this benchmark.

The other benchmark GRESB uses is the development benchmark, which sets a standard for assessing the quality of portfolios holding uncompleted constructions and significant renovation projects.

Property developer Hongkong Land is no longer a global sector leader in the development benchmark – having held the title for the last three years – but it retained its position in the standing investments benchmark.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ( CICT ), which fell out of the group of global sector leaders in the standing investments benchmark in 2025, regained the distinction in 2026. It last achieved it in 2024.

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Lendlease Global Commercial Reit also reclaimed its position three years after it was last named as a global sector leader.

Besides Hongkong Land, CapitaLand Ascott Trust ( Clas ) and Frasers Logistics and Commercial Trust ( FLCT ) were other Singapore-listed real estate companies that held on to their global sector leader rankings under the standing investments benchmark from 2025.

GRESB, which ranks entities yearly based on the two benchmarks, is used by more than 170 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making, including interest rate savings from sustainability-linked loans.

In an earlier statement, CapitaLand Investment ( CLI ) said its listed and private funds achieved strong results in this year’s assessment.

CICT, CapitaLand China Trust and CapitaLand India Trust retained their five-star ratings.

Clas advanced to a five-star rating from four stars. In the last few years running, it won recognition as a global sector leader for being among the highest-scoring entities in the hotel category.

CLI, CapitaLand Ascendas Reit and CapitaLand Malaysia Trust earned four-star ratings.

In a statement, CLI said that its sustainability performance continues to support its financing strategy. As at end-June, CLI and its listed funds had secured S$3.3 billion in sustainable financing, including S$2.9 billion from sustainability-linked loans pegged to its GRESB performance metrics.

Andrew Jasudasen, chief sustainability and sustainable investments officer at CLI, said the company remains focused on delivering resilient, long-term returns and safeguarding value for its investors and stakeholders through sustainable growth, operational excellence and disciplined capital management.

Frasers Property said in a statement that six of its entities receiving recognition reflects the group’s continued sustainability performance and deepening integration of ESG considerations in its diversified portfolio.

Besides FLCT, the other five are Frasers Property Singapore, Frasers Hospitality Trust, Frasers Property Industrial (Australia), Frasers Property Vietnam and Frasers Property China.

It added that the company will keep up its sustainability journey; it plans to expand its renewable-energy capacity and implement energy-efficiency measures across the group’s portfolio in FY2026.

As GRESB is a key benchmark in the real estate industry, Frasers Property incorporates its GRESB performance into selected sustainable financing arrangements, thereby reinforcing the connection between portfolio sustainability performance and financing outcomes.

Zheng Wanshi, group chief strategy and sustainability officer at Frasers Property, said that integrating ESG considerations into its business decisions protects and enhances the company’s value over the long term, amid evolving global conditions.