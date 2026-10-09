Temasek among investors in Nuveen’s US$698.6 million Australian debt fund

The commitments include those from co-investment vehicles and transactions

The reinvestment further deepens Nuveen’s relationship with Temasek, following the announcement of a strategic partnership in September 2025. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Nuveen Real Estate has secured more than A$1 billion (US$698.6 million) in commitments at the first close of its latest Australian commercial real estate debt strategy, with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Singapore’s Temasek as returning backers.

The commitments include those from co-investment vehicles and transactions, Nuveen said on Wednesday (Oct 7).

Through its subsidiary, CPPIB Credit Investments, CPP Investments has committed A$300 million to the strategy, alongside Temasek. Nuveen’s parent company TIAA has also invested in the latest strategy.

Both CPP Investments and Temasek had also embarked on a strategic partnership with Nuveen Real Estate on the previous vintage. This included a final close in May 2025 with A$650 million in equity commitments.

Nuveen added that the reinvestment further deepens its relationship with Temasek, following the announcement of a strategic partnership between Nuveen Private Capital and Temasek in September 2025.

The earlier Australia core-plus real estate debt strategy has committed A$2 billion in gross loan investments across the platform and associated co-investment vehicles to date.

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Nuveen said that well-structured Australian commercial real estate debt “offers the potential for a compelling blend of stability, cash-flow yields and strong collateral protection”.

These attributes are increasingly important for investors navigating global volatility, it added.

The strategy will continue to focus on senior and junior loans to institutional borrowers, drawing on established borrower relationships.

Loans will be secured against prime real estate at modest leverage and protected by financial covenants aimed at maintaining equity buffers and supporting clear exit strategies.

Nuveen’s preferred sectors include industrial and logistics assets in urban locations and residential. It will be more selective with alternative assets, retail and offices across major Australian cities.

Dugald Marr, head of Asia-Pacific debt at Nuveen Real Estate, said its focus remains on repeat institutional borrowers, prime assets in sectors underpinned by Australia’s population growth and constrained supply, and conservative structures aiming to protect investor capital through market cycles.

“Those fundamentals, combined with Nuveen Real Estate’s extensive global debt platform, can offer investors a compelling opportunity to diversify their portfolios while targeting stable returns – and position us well to capitalise on future market dislocation alongside like-minded clients,” he added.

Raymond Chan, managing director and head of Apac credit at CPP Investments, said the additional commitment reflects its conviction in partnering with best-in-class managers that combine local market expertise with disciplined investment.

Chan said: “We continue to see attractive opportunities in Australian commercial real estate credit, where deep local relationships, disciplined underwriting and strong asset management capabilities are key to long-term performance.”

Nuveen Real Estate’s global debt platform manages about US$40 billion in assets with 63 dedicated debt specialists worldwide, the company said.