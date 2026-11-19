His comments indicate that he’s looking to advance the issue on Thursday

US President Trump (left) has long pushed for China to join nuclear talks alongside the US and Russia in hopes of controlling the arms race. PHOTO: EPA

PRESIDENT Donald Trump said he would like China to stop building up its nuclear arsenal, a request that Xi Jinping is almost certain to rebuff if it’s brought up during an unprecedented trilateral meeting including the two leaders and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Trump has long pushed for China to join nuclear talks alongside the US and Russia in hopes of controlling the arms race as Beijing moves to rapidly increase its own stockpile. Yet China has dismissed those entreaties, given that its arsenal is much smaller than those of Russia and the US.

“China’s third, a distant third,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News. “But they’re going, you know, they’re going hot and heavy on building nuclear weapons. I’d love them not to do it.”

Trump’s comments indicate that he’s looking to advance the issue during the three-way meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen even though there is little likelihood of a diplomatic breakthrough.

Asked if he would propose having inspections in all three countries, Trump responded: “Yeah, I think it’s fine” and touted his “great relationships” with the other leaders.

He acknowledged the difficulty in convincing China to curb the growth of its nuclear arsenal.

“When they look at me and they say, ‘OK, we’ll do it,’ but will you reduce your nuclear weapons by 2,000 weapons?,” Trump said. “You don’t need 4,000, but it’s a hard thing to do for me. It’s a hard thing. And it’s probably hard for them to do also.” BLOOMBERG