Trump has ramped up US efforts to broker a ceasefire, with Russia’s war reaching its five-year mark

Trump has insisted Putin is eager to end the war. PHOTO: REUTERS

PRESIDENT Donald Trump sought to tamp down on concerns that he would make agreements with Vladimir Putin without input from Ukraine ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader.

“I wouldn’t do that,” Trump said in a Fox News interview from Shenzhen, where he is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Trump sidestepped a follow-up question about whether he had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump on Thursday will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin as well as a separate one-on-one meeting with his Russian counterpart. That face-to-face with Putin, their first sit-down in over a year, has spurred worries in Kyiv and other European capitals that the leaders might reach decisions on the war that could force stark concessions they find untenable.

Trump has ramped up US efforts to broker a ceasefire, with Russia’s war nearing its five-year mark. Putin continues to make demands for Ukrainian territory he doesn’t control and is hammering its cities with withering drone and missile strikes.

Trump, though, has insisted the Russian leader is eager to end the war and has been casting Zelenskyy as the bigger obstacle to peace.

European allies have called for credible security arrangements to ensure Russia does not violate any truce and have insisted that Russia stop the fighting before any broader talks about Nato and troops on the continent.

Zelenskyy has said that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will brief leaders on Thursday at a gathering of Ukrainian allies on the president’s discussions with Putin and Xi. BLOOMBERG