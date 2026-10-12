The Business Times
business-time-50
Global Enterprise logo
BROUGHT TO YOU BYsc logo

US CPI to show overall inflation boosted by higher petrol prices

Concerns about affordability and high prices have taken a toll on consumer confidence

Summarise
Published Mon, Oct 12, 2026 · 05:32 PM
    • Retail petrol prices approached US$4.50 a gallon in late September, the highest in four months. 
    • Retail petrol prices approached US$4.50 a gallon in late September, the highest in four months.  PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    HIGHER petrol prices probably led to quicker overall US inflation in September even as underlying price pressures moderated, supporting views that the Federal Reserve will refrain from raising interest rates this month.

    The closely-watched consumer price index is seen rising 0.6 per cent after a 0.4 per cent increase a month earlier, based on the median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists ahead of Wednesday’s Bureau of Labor Statistics release. That would mark the largest advance in five months.

    Excluding fuel and food, the so-called core measure probably rose 0.2 per cent, a step down from August. Compared with a year earlier the core CPI is seen rising 2.5 per cent, a touch firmer than the prior month when the annual increase was the smallest since 2021.

    Following slower September payrolls growth, cooler underlying inflation reduces the urgency for the Fed to raise rates on Oct 28 after hiking in September for the first in three years.

    The CPI data may also illustrate that so far, the rise in energy costs isn’t being passed on in the form of higher prices for most other consumer goods and services.

    Retail petrol prices approached US$4.50 a gallon in late September, the highest in four months.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    With jet fuel costs also picking up due to the Middle East conflict, the report may also show that airfares accelerated. On Friday, President Donald Trump announced a deal to import Russian diesel in a bid to tame soaring fuel prices. 

    Concerns about affordability and high prices have taken a toll on consumer confidence. While households so far have continued to spend, a key driver of the economy over the past six months, pessimism is growing. 

    Government figures out on Thursday are projected to show retail sales growth cooled in September. Receipts at retailers probably rose modestly after increasing in August by the most in nearly two years.

    The busy week for US economic data will also include the September producer price index and the Fed’s industrial production report.

    Figures due on Tuesday from the National Association of Realtors will probably show sluggish sales of previously owned homes last month.On Wednesday, the Fed releases its Beige Book survey of regional economic conditions across the US. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    InflationConsumer price indexUS economyOil pricesUnited States

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Broadcom CEO Hock Tan (left) and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan (right) in a panel discussion moderated by DBS’ CEO Tan Su Shan.

    Companies still in search of AI use cases with worthwhile ROI, says Broadcom’s CEO

    Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s S$6.1 million purchase comes as the iron ore producer expands its presence in Malaysia’s rare earths industry.

    Malaysian king buys stake in Singapore-listed mining firm expanding into rare earths

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    The wealthy buy time, synthesis and judgment. Everyone else is handed information and left to assemble it themselves.

    Singapore’s wealth management success should extend to everyday families

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More