World Economic Forum 2026: Hope for ‘multi-bilateralism’

As the world fragments towards multiple poles, Davos holds out for a possible yet fragile new global economic order

THIS week’s visit of US President Donald Trump to Davos has, perhaps inevitably, made the global headlines at the World Economic Forum (WEF). However, beneath the US presidential bubble sucking political oxygen from the event, there has been wide-ranging, important discussion about the future of the global economy.

The 2026 Davos theme is “A Spirit of Dialogue”, addressing issues from responsible innovation to investing in people in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). The goal remains fostering public-private collaboration to shape governmental, industry and social agendas.

Amid a plethora of discussions and reports this week, a consensus is forming: the economic landscape is being fundamentally remade.