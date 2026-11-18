New US rules released this week target Chinese companies’ use of overseas data centres and access to chips through third countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for closer technology partnerships and efforts to keep global supply chains stable and open. PHOTO: REUTERS

XI JINPING urged Asia-Pacific economies to deepen cooperation as he warned against rising unilateralism and protectionism, setting out a defence of free trade as China hosts global leaders for high-stakes talks on trade and technology.

“Global growth lacks momentum, and unilateralism and protectionism are rampant,” the Chinese president told the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in Shenzhen on Wednesday (Nov 18). He called for closer technology partnerships and efforts to keep global supply chains stable and open.

“China has stood up unilateralism and protectionism and remained committed to true multilateralism,” Xi said, vowing to cut tariffs, expand market access and foster a more stable environment for foreign investments.

China will play host to a week of diplomacy and dealmaking as the Apec event get underway. Xi has already wrapped up several bilateral meetings, including talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during which both countries agreed to further tariff relief on agricultural and steel exports.

Xi is also expected to meet with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, before sitting down with them together for unprecedented talks between the leaders of the world’s three biggest nuclear powers.

The Xi-Trump summit coincides with an escalating US push to restrict China’s access to the computing power needed to develop advanced AI.

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New US rules released this week target Chinese companies’ use of overseas data centres and access to chips through third countries, drawing a threat of retaliation from Beijing just days before Xi meets Trump to shore up their fragile trade truce.

In addition to Xi, the leaders of 11 other Apec economies — including Australia, Chile, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico and Vietnam — are also attending the CEO Summit that runs on Nov 17-18, state media Xinhua News Agency reported.

Even as Xi showcases China’s tech prowess in Shenzhen, the world’s second-biggest economy is flashing numerous warning signs.

Official figures released on Monday showed a slowdown across the board, underscoring the sluggish domestic demand that’s prompted complaints from China’s major trading partners. BLOOMBERG