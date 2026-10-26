‘You buy more picks and shovels because you keep hitting gold’: Why AI spending needs to see results

NEWS ANALYSIS

Having viable use cases and tangible improvements in productivity is crucial for the current AI boom to sustain, say analysts

Intel CEO Tan Lip-Bu (right) and Broadcom CEO Hock Tan (left) in a panel discussion moderated by DBS CEO Tan Su Shan during the DBS Asia Future Forward Conference. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] It was just a comment from Broadcom’s CEO Hock Tan at a conference but it summed up the recent investor uncertainty around the current artificial intelligence-driven boom.

At a forum organised by DBS in Singapore earlier this month, Hock Tan argued that most companies are struggling to find any return on investments and that many are just spending money on tokens trying to understand AI.

“Ever thought when you are a kid, you go to the arcade, your parents give you S$10, you finish it in 10 minutes, and you haven’t learnt anything? That’s what’s happening in enterprises today,” he said during a panel that included Intel’s CEO Tan Lip-bu and was moderated by DBS’ CEO Tan Su Shan.