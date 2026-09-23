Hong Kong stock exchange to discuss extended stock trading hours

The city is home to one of the few major exchanges – including Singapore – that still keep a lunch hour

Trading schedules have long been a contentious issue for more than 500 brokerages in Hong Kong. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] The stock exchange of Hong Kong will consult with stakeholders on a potential extension of stock trading hours that would align the bourse with major global markets.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) will discuss the possibility with stakeholders, Securities and Futures Commission CEO Julia Leung said in a briefing on Wednesday (Sep 23).

The move confirms an earlier Bloomberg report that the bourse has relayed plans for a possible extension to major brokers and trading firms.

In one of the options, HKEX proposed to start equities trading 30 minutes earlier at 9 am, and scrap the one-hour lunch break that starts at 12 pm.

The move follows HKEX’s earlier efforts to lengthen trading in its derivatives market, where after-hours trading now runs until 3 am.

“HKEX will issue a paper to discuss extending trading hours and its impact (on) stakeholders,” Leung said. “We will start with derivatives market hour extension first, and consult the cash market extension alongside.” She did not elaborate on potential plans or the timeline.

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Hong Kong is home to one of the few major exchanges that still keep a lunch hour, alongside Singapore, mainland China and Tokyo. Trading schedules have long been a contentious issue for the financial hub’s more than 500 brokerages, with moves to extend trading hours sparking protests in 2012.

Since 2024, HKEX has kept markets open during extreme weather, replacing its longstanding practice of closures during typhoons and strengthening its readiness for extended-hour trading.

HKEX is also mulling an after-hours session to catch early US activity, potentially between 8 pm and 12 am, people familiar with the matter have said. It will keep the market close at 4 pm to allow for clearing and settlement.

About 23 per cent of Hong Kong’s equity market turnover as at 2025 was generated through the southbound Stock Connect, which allows mainland investors to trade Hong Kong stocks. BLOOMBERG