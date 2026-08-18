The Business Times
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THINKING ALOUD

Should SGX follow Hong Kong’s lead on longer trading hours?

Singapore’s objective is to improve liquidity and boost the capital market. Trading through lunch may not help

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    • Whether trading pauses for lunch is unlikely to rank highly among retail investors’ priorities.
    • Whether trading pauses for lunch is unlikely to rank highly among retail investors’ priorities. PHOTO: BT FILE

    R Sivanithy

    Published Tue, Aug 18, 2026 · 06:30 AM

    THE Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s (HKEX) proposal to abolish its lunch break and extend trading hours has reignited a debate that Singapore thought it had settled years ago.

    If the HKEX proceeds with continuous trading from morning until market close, should the Singapore Exchange (SGX) respond in kind?

    The answer is not as straightforward as it might appear. While no exchange can afford to ignore a regional rival’s moves, following Hong Kong’s lead may not necessarily make Singapore more competitive.

    Thinking AloudSGXHKEXStock trading

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