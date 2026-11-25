A photo shows damage to the building housing the headquarters of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund

A screengrab from a social media video shows an earlier incident where Saudi Arabia’s Public investment Fund tower is hit on Nov 19. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE Houthis struck Saudi Arabia’s main finance district for the second time in a week on Tuesday (Nov 24), extending a cycle of tit-for-tat attacks and complicating the kingdom’s push to establish its capital as a global business centre.

Saudi-led forces struck Houthi positions inside Yemen after the attack and the Iran-backed militant group launched drones at Ras Tanura on the Persian Gulf coast, where Saudi Arabia has a major oil refinery and crude-export facilities.

The Houthi attack on Riyadh injured 11 people, the Saudi civil defence agency said.

Its statement on X carried a photo showing damage across several floors of the skyscraper housing the headquarters of the Public Investment Fund (PIF). It did not say when the photo was taken.

The drones targeting Ras Tanura were intercepted but some debris fell in the area, according to the anti-Houthi coalition.

Saudi-Houthi clashes reignited in July after a lull since 2022 and marked the emergence of the conflict as a second front in the US war against Iran.

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

“The Houthis’ attacks against Saudi Arabia are being driven by the war inside Yemen, not the Iran war,” said Allison Minor, senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“But the two wars are intertwined in a variety of ways. If the Iran war re-escalates, Saudi Arabia could face simultaneous attacks from Yemen, Iran, and Iraq for the first time, significantly increasing the risk of a catastrophic attack.”

The Saudi capital has come under almost-daily Houthi attacks since October, with dozens of people being killed. The targeting of Riyadh’s finance centre underscore the Houthis’ efforts to pressure the kingdom as it tries to attract foreign investment and tourists.

The Houthis claim that the Saudi-led coalition has killed dozens of people with its attacks on Yemen in recent weeks. Late on Tuesday, the coalition urged civilians to evacuate the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeida in the southern Red Sea.

Saudi forces have struck Houthi infrastructure, including ports, airports, telecommunications facilities, and fuel and energy sites, around 750 times since early October, according to ACLED, which monitors conflicts around the world.

“We’re resilient enough to stand a prolonged conflict,” Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said in a briefing with reporters on Tuesday.

The idea “that Saudi Arabia can be blackmailed by missiles fired at civilian assets” is a “delusion”, he said.

Tuesday’s attack on the financial district left two Saudis, two Indians, three Nepalis and four Egyptians injured, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said.

Pro-Saudi forces in Yemen have stepped up attacks in recent weeks after the Houthis made gains in their push to extend control over areas near Bab el-Mandeb, a vital waterway for international shipping at the southern end of the Red Sea.

The US-Iran war and the conflict with Houthis are taking a toll on regional economies, including that of Saudi Arabia. The kingdom expects its US$1.3 trillion economy, the biggest in the Arab world, to contract 2.1 per cent in 2026 and its fiscal deficit to rise to 4.9 per cent of output.

The repeated targeting of Riyadh’s financial district is hindering efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attract international banks, investors and companies to the city, a central pillar of his economic diversification strategy.

The kingdom is now asking for more missile interceptors from allies, including the US, UK and France, Semafor reported on Tuesday, citing people it did not identify.

The kingdom has spent billions of dollars developing Riyadh’s financial infrastructure and offering incentives to global firms to establish regional headquarters there.

The King Abdullah Financial District – home to the PIF and offices belonging to Saudi Aramco, Brookfield and Goldman Sachs Group – has been under remote work orders since deadly Houthi attacks on Riyadh’s main airport in October.

Still, international interest in Saudi Arabia has not disappeared. Barclays recently opened a Riyadh office, returning to the market after more than a decade, while Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Fortress Investment Group participated in a major private credit transaction in the kingdom.

“We have a history of dealing with situations like this and we have a history of containing it and actually dealing with our opponents,” Al-Jadaan said.

“Every time Saudi goes through one of these events, I think without exception, if you look at the history, it comes out of the other side stronger.” BLOOMBERG