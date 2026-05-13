The Business Times
business-time-50

India clears US$3.9 billion push to turn coal into gas to reduce imported fuel reliance

It will reduce India’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), urea, ammonia and methanol

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, May 13, 2026 · 09:32 PM
    • The conversion of coal into synthetic gas can be used to produce power, fertiliser, petrochemical among other industrial applications.
    • The conversion of coal into synthetic gas can be used to produce power, fertiliser, petrochemical among other industrial applications. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW DELHI] India’s Cabinet approved a US$3.92 billion scheme to boost coal gasification projects, reducing reliance on imported fuels and channelling domestic coal into cleaner industrial uses, Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

    The Cabinet decision seeks to encourage the conversion of coal into synthetic gas that can be used to produce power, fertiliser, petrochemical among other industrial applications.

    That, in turn, would help reduce India’s imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), urea, ammonia and methanol, Vaishnaw said on Wednesday (May 13). The scheme comes as India’s gas imports have been impacted by the Middle East crisis.

    Several countries, including the United States and China, are also exploring coal gasification technologies as part of efforts to cut emissions while continuing to rely on coal for energy security.

    India, which has one of the world’s largest coal reserves of 401 billion tons and 47 billion tons of lignite, aims to gasify about 75 million metric tons of coal annually, Vaishnaw said, with the scheme expected to bring investments of about 3 trillion rupees (S$39.9 billion).

    Under the plan, the government will provide financial assistance of around 20 per cent of the cost of plant and machinery. Interest in the sector is expanding among power producers. State-run power producer NTPC is looking to enter the coal gasification business, with plans to produce between 5 million and 10 million tonnes per annum of synthetic gas over the next three to four years, Reuters reported last year.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    India had in 2024 approved an 85-billion-rupee coal gasification incentive scheme. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IndiaCoal

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    State-level minimum purchase thresholds push foreign buyers towards higher-value properties, while consent rules and other restrictions further narrow the pool of homes available to them.

    That ‘cheap’ Malaysia condo could cost Singapore buyers far more than they think

    Jho Low, whose whereabouts are not known, has publicly proclaimed his innocence.

    Malaysian fugitive Jho Low seeks Trump pardon in 1MDB case

    Shoppers in Myeong-dong in Seoul. Tourists in the Asean+3 bloc (comprising Asean's 11 member states and China, Japan and South Korea) increasingly do not carry cash, nor do they need to change currency for their trips.

    Asean+3 has made strong progress on cross-border payment connectivity, but more work lies ahead

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More