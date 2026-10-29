Iran sees only ‘unacceptable ideas’ in latest draft deal to end war, official says

Meanwhile, Saudi-Led coalition fighting Houthis says it destroyed missile fired by group at kingdom

A mural depicts an Iranian drone on a street in Teheran, which is said to be considering the new peace proposal, with a response expected by the end of the week. PHOTO: REUTERS

[DOHA/CAIRO] Qatari mediators have presented Iran with a new draft deal to end the war with the US and Israel, an official briefed on the negotiations said, but a senior Iranian official said Doha had only put forward unacceptable ideas that did not amount to an offer.

The official briefed on the negotiations, who is not from Iran, said a new draft peace proposal for the eight-month-old conflict was presented on Sunday (Oct 25) and was being considered by Teheran, with a response expected by the end of the week.

Qatar, along with Pakistan, has led mediation to end the war, which has disrupted global shipping and oil supplies and recently spread to Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Proposal to end US-Israel war with Iran

The proposal presented by Qatar sets a seven-day timeline addressing both Teheran’s and Washington’s concerns, laying out daily confidence-building steps that each side must take, the official briefed on the negotiations said.

The timeline could begin early next week and several countries would act as guarantors of the deal, the official added.

Shortly afterwards, a senior Iranian official involved in the talks said Qatar had presented only “unacceptable ideas and not an offer”, and that Teheran’s policy on showing no flexibility over the nuclear issue remained unchanged.

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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday that Teheran remained in close contact with intermediaries to review ideas that could ensure the implementation of its own seven-day proposal aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.

He said Iran continued to give diplomacy a chance to succeed, adding that Teheran’s seven-day plan could be implemented in less than a week.

Washington wants Iran’s decades-long nuclear programme to be part of negotiations to end the war from the outset, while Iran says its conditions – which include an end to the US blockade of Iranian ports and the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil exports – must be met first.

Iran rejects Western concerns ​that ⁠its nuclear programme is military in nature.

In late September, Iran presented its seven-day proposal under which Araqchi said the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping channels, could be reopened if certain conditions were met. US President Donald Trump rejected it, prompting further Qatari mediation.

The draft discussed in Teheran on Sunday was different from that proposal, the official briefed on the negotiations said, though the details of the latest plan were not immediately clear.

The official had previously told Reuters that the Qatari mediators had coordinated with Washington before going to Teheran.

Earlier mediation efforts to end the war that the US and Israel launched on Feb 28 helped produce an interim peace agreement in June, but it quickly unravelled.

Saudi-led coalition says Houthi missiles destroyed amid repeated attacks from militant group

Meanwhile, the Saudi-Led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the group towards the kingdom’s eastern region early on Thursday, as hostilities between both sides show no signs of abating.

The Saudi civil defence issued two alerts warning of potential danger in Najran, in southwestern Saudi Arabia, and in the Eastern Province, before saying minutes later that the danger had passed in both areas.

In recent weeks, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi forces have launched repeated attacks against Saudi Arabia – a key US ally and the world’s largest crude exporter – opening a new front in the eight-month-old war.

Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent to more than US$115 per barrel on Wednesday after a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery, Ras Tanura, stoking concerns over supply risks.

Fighting with the Houthis intensified in September as the militant group advanced against Saudi-backed forces towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another important shipping lane on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula from Hormuz.

Concerns about risks of new strikes

The official briefed on the negotiations said there were concerns ahead of Sunday’s meeting in Teheran that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, fighting for another term in a general election, could resume attacks on the Islamic Republic this week.

On Friday, Trump repeated threats to strike Iran again, while Iranian security officials told Reuters Teheran had drawn up detailed plans to attack Gulf undersea cables if the US and Israel resumed attacks.

On Monday, top officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan also met Iranian officials in Teheran as part of de-escalation efforts.

Qatar said on Tuesday that Iran needs to stop threats against Arab Gulf states and open the Strait of Hormuz to show good intentions for mediation efforts to succeed.

Gulf states came under sustained bombardment earlier in the war.

The war also reignited fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hizbollah. It has eroded Trump’s approval ratings ahead of the US midterm elections that decide control of Congress. REUTERS