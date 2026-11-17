The latest comments from the Islamic Republic showcase high tensions between the sides, with talks deadlocked

A billboard depicting US President Donald Trump in Teheran. Iran on Nov 17 targeted Bahrain for the third time in less than a week, aiming for a US radar system. PHOTO: REUTERS

[ISTANBUL] Iran threatened to retaliate against civilian infrastructure located near US or Israeli military bases if those countries targeted similar sites in the Islamic Republic.

The latest comments from Iran showcase the high tensions between the sides, with talks deadlocked and low-intensity attacks continuing.

On Tuesday (Nov 17), Teheran targeted Bahrain for the third time in less than a week, aiming for a US radar system.

“New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use,” Iran’s parliamentary speaker and lead negotiator with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said Tuesday on X.

Ghalibaf was responding to a report by The New York Times – citing unnamed analysts – that many water infrastructure sites in Iran “may have been developed to support the country’s military build-up”.

“We’ll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly,” Ghalibaf said.

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

The New York Times article did not say the US or Israel were considering blowing up Iranian dams, though US President Donald Trump has since the start of the war threatened to hit civilian sites, including power plants.

Major attacks on civilian infrastructure would represent an escalation of the war, which the US and Israel started in late February.

Trump has recently downplayed the prospect of renewed attacks, but says the US military is primed for such an order.

A third US aircraft carrier strike group arrived on Monday in the Persian Gulf region, giving Trump more military options.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for firing drones at the radar system at the Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain, according to a statement on Telegram.

The attack was a response to “continued violation” of Iranian airspace by US drones, it said.

Bahraini authorities said they intercepted the projectiles. BLOOMBERG