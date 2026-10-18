Iran urges US to accept proposal to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Teheran’s conditions include, among other demands, the lifting of Washington’s blockade on its ports

Teheran said negotiations should initially focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war carried about a fifth of the global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas. PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBAI] Iran’s offer to the US to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days is still on the table, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian media outlets on Sunday (Oct 18).

Iran presented its proposal in mid-September after an interim ceasefire collapsed.

Teheran later acknowledged receiving a US response, but Iran’s security chief said last week negotiations have stalled because Washington failed to address all seven conditions for reopening the strait.

While in Baghdad for a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Araghchi said: “Our situation is clear and based on the seven-days proposal presented to the US.

“They shared comments which we are reviewing, but our proposal is still on the table and if there is any honesty on the US part, which there isn’t, the way to reopening the Strait of Hormuz is obvious.”

Iran’s conditions include, among other demands, the lifting of the US blockade on its ports, the lifting of US sanctions on its oil exports, as well as ending hostilities on all regional fronts.

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If Washington accepts Teheran’s conditions, the strait could reopen within six days, with talks resuming the following day, Araqchi said.

A central point of disagreement has been Washington’s insistence on addressing Iran’s nuclear programme from the outset.

US Vice-President JD Vance said earlier in October that Iran must make a “meaningful” reduction in its uranium enrichment capacity to satisfy US demands and end the countries’ eight-month war.

Teheran said negotiations should initially focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war carried about a fifth of the global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas, and restoring security in the waterway. REUTERS