The Business Times
business-time-50

Iran urges US to accept proposal to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Teheran’s conditions include, among other demands, the lifting of Washington’s blockade on its ports

Summarise
Published Sun, Oct 18, 2026 · 07:00 PM
    • Teheran said negotiations should initially focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war carried about a fifth of the global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas.
    • Teheran said negotiations should initially focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war carried about a fifth of the global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [DUBAI] Iran’s offer to the US to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days is still on the table, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian media outlets on Sunday (Oct 18).

    Iran presented its proposal in mid-September after an interim ceasefire collapsed.

    Teheran later acknowledged receiving a US response, but Iran’s security chief said last week negotiations have stalled because Washington failed to address all seven conditions for reopening the strait.

    While in Baghdad for a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Araghchi said: “Our situation is clear and based on the seven-days proposal presented to the US.

    “They shared comments which we are reviewing, but our proposal is still on the table and if there is any honesty on the US part, which there isn’t, the way to reopening the Strait of Hormuz is obvious.”

    Iran’s conditions include, among other demands, the lifting of the US blockade on its ports, the lifting of US sanctions on its oil exports, as well as ending hostilities on all regional fronts.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    If Washington accepts Teheran’s conditions, the strait could reopen within six days, with talks resuming the following day, Araqchi said.

    A central point of disagreement has been Washington’s insistence on addressing Iran’s nuclear programme from the outset.

    US Vice-President JD Vance said earlier in October that Iran must make a “meaningful” reduction in its uranium enrichment capacity to satisfy US demands and end the countries’ eight-month war.

    Teheran said negotiations should initially focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war carried about a fifth of the global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas, and restoring security in the waterway. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IranUnited StatesStrait of Hormuz

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Several investors said they worried about whether hyperscalers would even need to lease space from CoreWeave in the future.

    Cracks emerge in AI borrowing boom as CoreWeave, Oracle and SoftBank debt worries grow

    The divergence between stablecoin legislation in the US and Europe is striking, reflecting broader debates about monetary sovereignty and financial stability.

    Could stablecoins be the future of money?

    Robots for various purposes from caregiving to making coffee on display at the Shanghai Humanoid Robot Innovation Incubator.

    ‘How many will survive?’: Bubble fears arise as China’s humanoid robotics face reality check

    First Gen is expanding its geothermal business, rejecting an offer for its EDC subsidiary from Indonesia’s renewables giant Barito Group .

    Philippine power giant First Gen rebuffs foreign offers, plans up to US$2.6 billion in expansion 

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More