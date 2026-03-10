Japan upgrades Q4 GDP on robust business investment

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan’s economy, increased 0.3 per cent

Japan's economy expanded an annualised 1.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared with the initially estimated 0.2 per cent. PHOTO: EPA

[TOKYO] Japan’s economy grew faster than initially estimated in the final three months of 2025, thanks to rapid business investment, revised data showed on Tuesday, although the Middle East conflict casts a shadow over the growth outlook.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.3 per cent, quicker than the paltry 0.2 per cent preliminary estimate and slightly overshooting economists’ median forecast for a 1.2 per cent growth.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis without annualisation, GDP grew 0.3 per cent, matching the median forecast for a 0.3 per cent expansion and compared with the initial estimate of a 0.1 per cent rise.

Businesses’ capital expenditure rose 1.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, the biggest growth since October-December 2023. It was revised up from the initial estimate for a 0.2 per cent rise and beating the economists’ forecast for a 1.1 per cent uptick.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan’s economy, increased 0.3 per cent, little changed from a 0.1 per cent uptick in the preliminary data.

External demand, or exports minus imports, was unchanged from the preliminary data of no contribution to GDP. Domestic demand contributed 0.3 percentage point, revised up from zero contribution.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The fourth-quarter growth followed an 2.6 per cent contraction in July-September and a 2.4 per cent expansion in April-June. The size of Japan’s nominal GDP amounted to 663.8 trillion yen (S$5.4 trillion) last year after the revision, the data showed.

Other data released on Tuesday showed Japan’s household spending unexpectedly fell 1 per cent in January from a year earlier, boding ill for private consumption.

To cushion the economic blow from rising fuel costs caused by the Iran conflict, Japan will consider steps to curb gasoline prices, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday.

The Bank of Japan has not shifted its tone on raising interest rates if the economy grows in line with its outlook, although governor Kazuo Ueda has said the potential hit to global growth from the Middle East conflict requires vigilance. REUTERS