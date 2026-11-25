Annual wholesale inflation rose 7.1% in the year to October

The increase in service-sector inflation was driven largely by rising costs of ocean freight transport, leasing and higher hotel charges. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] A key gauge of Japan’s service-sector inflation jumped 4.2 per cent in October for the fastest annual pace since 1990, data showed on Wednesday (Nov 25), a sign of broadening price pressures that bolster the case for a near-term interest rate hike by the central bank.

The year-on-year rise in the services producer price index, which tracks the prices companies charge each other for services, followed a revised gain of 3.8 per cent in September, data from the Bank of Japan showed.

The increase was driven largely by rising costs of ocean freight transport, leasing and higher hotel charges, the data showed.

The data is closely watched by the BOJ for clues to what extent companies are passing on rising labour costs to service-related prices.

Mounting inflationary pressure for services would add to a steady increase in goods prices.

Annual wholesale inflation rose 7.1 per cent in the year to October, data showed this month, as the Middle East conflict and AI-related demand kept pushing up prices for fuel and semiconductor chips.

The BOJ raised its policy rate to 1.25 per cent in September after a June hike, for a shorter interval than the roughly twice-a-year hikes of 2024 and 2025.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has signalled the bank’s readiness to keep raising rates to prevent inflation from deviating above its 2 per cent target.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to raise rates in December and follow up with another hike by end-March. Many see the terminal rate at around 1.75 per cent or 2 per cent. REUTERS