Other parts of his lawsuit have been dismissed, including 27 statements he had highlighted as defamatory

US President Donald Trump initially sued The New York Times and Penguin Random House in September 2025. PHOTO: EPA

A FEDERAL judge on Thursday said that President Donald Trump’s US$15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times and book publisher Penguin Random House could proceed, moving it a step closer to a potential trial.

The judge, Steven D Merryday of the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida, denied the request from The New York Times and the book publisher to dismiss all of Trump’s lawsuit.

He said Trump could continue to sue over seven statements that his lawyers say damaged his reputation as a successful businessperson and undermined his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

One of the statements was published in an October 2024 article in The New York Times, and six were from a book published by Penguin Random House.

Merryday wrote that Trump had plausibly argued that the seven statements, which centred on accusations that Trump had perpetrated or benefited from crimes such as tax evasion or money laundering, were “based on incomplete, minimal information”.

At the same time, Merryday dismissed many other parts of Trump’s lawsuit, saying that 27 of the statements Trump had highlighted as defamatory did not reach the high bar required by a public official to prove defamation.

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All the statements in a September 2024 article from The New York Times were thrown out, along with multiple other statements in the book and in the October 2024 article.

Trump initially sued The New York Times and Penguin Random House in September 2025.

The named defendants include The New York Times reporters Susanne Craig, Russ Buettner and Peter Baker; Craig and Buettner wrote the book in the case, Lucky Loser. The lawsuit, which was originally dismissed as unnecessarily lengthy and digressive, was refiled in October 2025.

Lawyers for The New York Times and Penguin Random House had defended the accuracy of the reporting and said in their argument for the lawsuit to be dismissed that Trump had not shown that the reporters had acted with “actual malice”, a legal standard meaning they had knowingly published something false or with reckless disregard as to its truth.

“The New York Times is encouraged to see Judge Merryday’s dismissal of almost all claims against us,” Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesperson for the Times, said in a statement. “We continue to believe the remaining claim in the filing has no legal merit.

“We look forward to making this argument as we continue to defend ourselves against this baseless attack on The New York Times and the rights of the free and independent press in this country.”

A Penguin Random House spokesperson, Claire Von Schilling, also welcomed the dismissal of most of the case but said the publisher was disappointed that the judge did not dismiss “several statements that have been widely reported for years and never challenged by Trump, even in prior litigation”.

“We are confident that the evidence in this case will lead to a full dismissal and continue to stand by the book and its authors,” she said.

Trump has frequently in his second term turned to litigation as a cudgel against the news media. A US$10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal was dismissed in October with prejudice, meaning he cannot refile it, though he has appealed the decision.

A federal judge in November allowed a separate lawsuit from Trump against the BBC to proceed.

Trump previously sued The New York Times in 2021 over a series of articles investigating his finances. That lawsuit was dismissed. NYTIMES