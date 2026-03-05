Malaysia holds key rate, warns Middle East war intensifies risks

Bank Negara Malaysia held the overnight policy rate at 2.75%

The central bank is taking a cautious stance as the prospect of a prolonged war in Iran risks spurring energy prices and currency volatility, complicating the outlook for inflation and growth. PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, but warned that downside risks have risen from the deepening conflict in the Middle East.

Bank Negara Malaysia held the overnight policy rate at 2.75 per cent on Thursday (Mar 5), a move seen by all 24 economists in a Bloomberg survey. It has adjusted borrowing costs just once in the past two years, with a quarter-point cut in July 2025 to shore up the economy from US tariff hikes.

The central bank is taking a cautious stance as the prospect of a prolonged war in Iran risks spurring energy prices and currency volatility, complicating the outlook for inflation and growth. The trade-reliant nation is also still reckoning with US President Donald Trump’s continued tariff threats.

“Downside risks have risen, arising from further escalation in geopolitical tensions and heightened volatility in global financial markets,” BNM said in a statement on Thursday, also flagging concerns over potentially higher tariffs and elevated asset valuations.

Potential positives include stronger tech spending and pro-growth policy measures in key economies, BNM said, noting that its current monetary policy stance is “appropriate and supportive of the economy amid price stability.”

Inflation is also expected to remain moderate.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

“While global commodity prices may be subject to greater volatility given recent developments, the impact on domestic inflation is expected to be contained,” BNM said.

Malaysia has emerged as one of the most resilient economies in Asia in the past year. Consumer demand is robust amid low unemployment, while the global tech boom has lifted the nation’s exports and manufacturing.

“The Malaysian economy is facing these challenges from a position of strength, with robust domestic growth, moderate inflation, sound financial sector and resilient external position,” BNM said.

Standing pat gives BNM room to act decisively should conditions worsen drastically. BLOOMBERG