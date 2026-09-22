Melaka state assembly to be dissolved on Sep 23: Malaysian media

The move paves the way for polls to be held in the state within 60 days

The current 28-seat state assembly’s term was due to expire on Dec 27, which would have required elections to be held on or before Feb 25, 2027. PHOTO: EPA

[SINGAPORE] Melaka’s state legislative assembly is set to be dissolved on Wednesday (Sep 23), reported Malaysian news outlets New Straits Times (NST) and Bernama, paving the way for polls to be held in the state within 60 days.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh in a 2 pm press conference on Tuesday at the Kompleks Seri Negeri – the Melaka state administrative centre.

NST reported Ab Rauf as saying that state governor Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam had consented to the dissolution following an audience earlier on the same day.

The current 28-seat state assembly’s term was due to expire on Dec 27, which would have required elections to be held on or before Feb 25, 2027.

Speculation of the dissolution grew after the state executive council meeting, which is usually held on Wednesdays, was brought forward by a day to Tuesday and chaired by Ab Rauf, Bernama reported.

NST said that all Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen received invitation letters on Monday to the meeting.

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Melaka last went to the polls in November 2021 for its 15th state election, in which there were 495,195 registered voters.

The incumbent BN secured 21 of the 28 seats contested then, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) secured five seats, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) took the remaining two.

BN had reclaimed Negeri Sembilan from PH after the state’s polls in August, securing a total of 25 out of 36 seats there with its ally PN.

Earlier, in July, the UMNO-led BN scored a landslide win in Johor, winning 48 out of the 56 contested seats. THE STRAITS TIMES