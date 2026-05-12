Oil prices settle higher after Trump says Iran ceasefire ‘on life support’

He pointed to disagreements over several demands, such as the cessation of hostilities on all fronts

Storage tanks in Oman on Mar 12. In the week ended May 10, Brent crude futures and US West Texas Intermediate recorded 6 per cent weekly losses. PHOTO: REUTERS

OIL prices rose nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday (May 12) as talks to end the US-Israeli war on Iran appeared fragile, with Teheran’s response to a Washington proposal highlighting stark differences that have kept supply concerns alive.

Brent crude futures were up US$0.86, or 0.8 per cent, at US$105.07 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate gained US$0.99, or 1 per cent, to US$99.06 at 0411 GMT. Both benchmarks increased nearly 2.8 per cent on Monday.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the ceasefire with Iran was “on life support,” pointing to disagreements over several demands, such as the cessation of hostilities on all fronts, the removal of a US naval blockade, the resumption of Iranian oil sales and compensation for war damage.

Teheran also emphasised its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

“Optimism regarding an imminent (peace) deal seems to be fading again and if we don’t see a deal by the end of May, then upside risks for oil prices are definitely on the table,” said DBS Bank energy sector team lead Suvro Sarkar.

Disruptions linked to the near-closure of the strait have prompted producers to curtail exports, with a Reuters survey on Monday showing Opec oil output in April fell to its lowest level in more than two decades.

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“A genuine breakthrough toward a peace deal could trigger a sharp US$8 to US$12 correction, while any escalation or renewed blockade threats would quickly push Brent back towards US$115+,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser on Monday warned that disruptions to oil exports through the strait could delay a return to market stability until 2027, with the loss of about 100 million barrels of oil per week.

Elsewhere on the supply front, US crude stocks were forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll to be down by around 1.7 million barrels in the previous week.

The draw comes against “a backdrop of continued strong net waterborne export flows for crude and products, across the next several weeks,” said Walt Chancellor, an energy strategist at Macquarie Group.

Meanwhile, market participants were also keeping a close eye on Trump’s planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, after Washington imposed sanctions on three individuals and nine companies for facilitating Iranian oil shipments to China. REUTERS