Safran launches US$22 million landing gear MRO facility in Singapore 

The Republic is now the aviation company’s second-largest location for such services globally

Safran Landing Systems Services Singapore’s new 7,500 sq m facility at 66 Loyang Way is expected to begin full operation in October. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

[SINGAPORE] Aviation company Safran Landing Systems Services Singapore (SLSSS) launched a major new site on Tuesday (Sep 22), expanding the French aviation giant’s Asia-Pacific maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities. The US$22 million, 7,500 square metre (sq m) development was supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

Benoit Graby, managing director of SLSSS, said the move reflects “our confidence in the future of aviation, in the growth of our customers across the Asia-Pacific region, and in Singapore’s role as a leading aerospace hub”.

Cindy Koh, executive vice-president of EDB, said: “Global players like Safran are in Singapore to tap our vibrant aerospace and advanced manufacturing ecosystems, and access the growth potential of the Asia-Pacific – a region expected to become the largest aviation market globally in the next 20 years.”

The new site is located at 66 Loyang Way, around 250 metres from the existing SLSSS facility at 21 Loyang Crescent, and increases SLSSS’ footprint to a total of 20,500 sq m.

With the addition, Singapore becomes Safran’s second-largest MRO site for landing gear in the world, and its largest in Apac.

The company will create 100 new roles by 2030, taking SLSSS’ headcount in Singapore to around 460.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

Started in 1979, SLSSS specialises in the repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear.

In 2000, it formed a joint venture with SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), where Safran holds a 60 per cent stake and SIAEC has 40 per cent.

Focus on assembly

The new site is expected to begin full operation in October. It will focus on the assembly of landing gear, while the 21 Loyang Crescent facility will carry out repair and manufacturing work.

At around twice the size of the previous assembly line, it is expected to ship 2.5 complete sets of landing gear per week.

With this, SLSSS will be able to service and overhaul the landing gear on several aircraft types, including Boeing 787, 737, Airbus A380, A350, A320, A321, and models from ATR.

SLSSS’ Graby said that the expansion will allow the company to increase its capacity by 40 per cent.

It will also introduce new processes and technology in the future, including the repair of titanium parts and advanced coating and plating techniques.

EDB and SLSSS also announced training for 300 existing employees and 100 new hires in MRO services for new aircraft, including on-the-job training, mentorships and attachments at Safran sites abroad.