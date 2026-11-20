The company is accused of inflating its share price by understating risks in its 2024 to 2026 annual reports

Alibaba remains on track for US$100 billion in external cloud revenue, despite US curbs on access to computing power. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Alibaba was sued on Thursday (Nov 20) in New York by shareholders who accused the Chinese e-commerce giant of defrauding them by concealing its ties to the suspected Chinese spy, whose relationship with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang contributed to his resignation on Nov 11.

According to a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court, Alibaba inflated its share price by knowingly and materially understating in its 2024, 2025 and 2026 annual reports the risks that actual or suspected export control violations could harm its business.

Shareholders cited Alibaba’s relationship with Megaspeed, a ​Singapore company suspected of helping Beijing gain access to advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chips, and whose executive Alice Huang had a relationship with Jensen Huang, who is not related to her.

The shareholders said Alibaba shares fell 14 per cent over four days last week because of media reports on Alibaba’s ties to Alice Huang and Megaspeed, including that Alibaba had become Megaspeed’s “dominant” customer.

They attributed part of the decline to a Nov 12 Reuters article that said Nvidia’s spy scandal could spur Washington to tighten restrictions on Chinese AI companies’ remote use of ‌advanced processors.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Eddie Wu, its chief executive, is also a defendant.

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Nvidia itself faces several shareholder lawsuits over the spy scandal, including allegations of lax oversight by its directors.

Wu said on Thursday that Alibaba remained on track for US$100 billion in external cloud revenue and a 20 per cent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margin by 2030, despite US curbs on access to computing power that could affect the company’s products and services next year.

The restrictions were imposed after Huang resigned from Nvidia.

In June, Alibaba sued the US government over being added to a blacklist of “Chinese military companies” that the Department of Defense linked to that country’s military.

In October, a federal judge in California granted Alibaba an injunction barring the US government from denying Pentagon ​contracts to companies with lobbyists also working with designated Chinese military companies.

Alibaba said that restriction caused its lobbyists to retreat because they feared losing other clients, and violated its First Amendment constitutional right to speak to and petition the government.

Thursday’s lawsuit by Alibaba shareholder Withida Bihan seeks unspecified damages for holders of Alibaba’s American depositary shares between May 23, 2024 and Nov 11, 2026. REUTERS