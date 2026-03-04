A shortage of used cooking oil threatens green aviation. Could these Singapore projects help?

Two Aster-related ventures look at alternative feedstocks, but could face various challenges

Despite industry scepticism over sustainable aviation fuel, trends in Asia are promising, with more governments introducing mandates for green aviation. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Green fuel for airplanes has a take-off problem: The raw material commonly used for its production, used cooking oil (UCO), faces supply bottlenecks, while fraud risks abound in the market.

This is spurring a race for alternative means of making sustainable aviation fuel, with two new efforts in Singapore.

In January, refiner Aster and asset manager Keppel announced that they are exploring the development of a plant on Jurong Island to produce up to 100,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel a year.