The Business Times
business-time-50

SIA’s S$2 billion new cabin seats draw both praise and flak

The seats in first class were well-received while the design for business class was criticised

Summarise
Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Mon, Nov 9, 2026 · 09:35 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • SIA unveiled its cabin seat products with much fanfare.
    • SIA unveiled its cabin seat products with much fanfare. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA)’ recently unveiled cabin seats for long-haul routes got both bouquets and brickbats amid high anticipation for the products.

    The carrier’s new first class seats will be introduced on the retrofitted Airbus 350 fleet for the very first time, and also on the brand-new Boeing 777-9 planes. The seats impressed with their warm and luxurious design as well as functionality.

    Customers travelling together can request to open the privacy divider between the centre seats in first class cabin, creating a shared space for dining and relaxing. IMAGE: SINGAPORE AIRLINES

    Ben Schlappig, travel blogger behind points and premium travel site One Mile at a Time, described the first class seats as “elegant, and looks on-brand for Singapore Airlines”.

    Singapore AirlinesAviationAircraft

    TRENDING NOW

    Jensen Huang told Nvidia’s employees he had been unfaithful to his wife, without disclosing details of the alleged relationship.

    Nvidia, CEO Jensen Huang sued over disclosures related to suspected Chinese spy

    Business activities related to headquarters and professional services made up 62.5% of total business expenditure commitments in Singapore in 2025.

    Is Singapore still South-east Asia’s headquarters haven?

    The Philippine economy has expanded by only 2.3% in Q2, its fourth consecutive quarter of deceleration.

    Higher rates, weaker spending: Is the Philippines entering stagflation?

    Venture Corp’s Q3 net profit rises 21.9% to S$67.8 million, as revenue increases 26% to S$790.4 million.

    Stocks to watch: Venture Corp, NetLink NBN Trust, Geo Energy, Food Innovators

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More