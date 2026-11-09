SIA’s S$2 billion new cabin seats draw both praise and flak

The seats in first class were well-received while the design for business class was criticised

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA)’ recently unveiled cabin seats for long-haul routes got both bouquets and brickbats amid high anticipation for the products.

The carrier’s new first class seats will be introduced on the retrofitted Airbus 350 fleet for the very first time, and also on the brand-new Boeing 777-9 planes. The seats impressed with their warm and luxurious design as well as functionality.

Customers travelling together can request to open the privacy divider between the centre seats in first class cabin, creating a shared space for dining and relaxing. IMAGE: SINGAPORE AIRLINES

Ben Schlappig, travel blogger behind points and premium travel site One Mile at a Time, described the first class seats as “elegant, and looks on-brand for Singapore Airlines”.