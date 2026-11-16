However, volumes have not reached or exceeded pre-conflict levels

[SINGAPORE] Singapore sold in October the highest amount of marine fuel in the year to date, as the world’s top bunkering hub posted sales of 5.3 million tonnes for the month.

Royston Huan,​​​​​ senior oil products analyst at energy commodity market intelligence provider Energy Aspects, attributed the showing to higher crude loadings from the Middle East Gulf compared with September, as well as diverted sales from China.

Sales of marine fuel were up 10.2 per cent year on year and 12.3 per cent month on month, data published by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Monday (Nov 16) showed.

This came as the number of vessels calling for refuelling exceeded 4,000 – a monthly record since at least January 2025; earlier monthly numbers are currently not available on MPA website.

Their cumulative gross tonnage (total internal volume) of 222.3 million was the highest during the period, too.

Supply-wise, there were 1,676 oil tankers arriving in the month, the second-highest level in 2026 after January’s 1,688.

Huan noted that higher crude loadings from the Gulf likely contributed to the higher sales. “We indeed observed, derived via satellite, a recovery in crude vessel loadings within the Strait of Hormuz... using the number of vessels per day as the metric,” he said.

“However, please note that this should not be confused with crude volumes having reached or exceeded pre-crisis levels,” he added.

Huan also noted that marine fuel sales in Singapore were fuelled by diverted traffic, with arrivals by gross tonnage increasing in all major vessel classes including tankers, bulk carriers and container ships.

“Typhoon Champi also forced some vessels to Singapore, away from Chinese ports in October which supported demand in the city-state that month.”

The number of vessels arriving to replenish supplies, for instance, hit a record since January 2025, at 2,587 in October.

Container throughput rose 3.5 per cent month on month and 3.4 per cent year on year, to nearly four million 20-foot-equivalent units.

Meanwhile, the number of ships flying the Singapore flag as at end-October, at 4,554, was the highest since 2017, when the ship registry recorded 4,578 vessels.

In terms of gross tonnage, the ship registry had the highest since 2016, at nearly 147 million tonnes as at end-October.

The number of Singapore-flagged ships has been on a steady upward trend since the beginning of 2025, partly helped by geopolitical tensions between the US and China.