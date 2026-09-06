The Business Times
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Singapore’s national accountancy body builds lower-cost regional route for smaller firms

Isca is using partner firms and shared infrastructure to lower the barriers to overseas expansion

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Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Sun, Sep 6, 2026 · 03:24 PM
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    • Isca CEO Fann Kor says: “We are internationalising the usefulness of Singapore’s accountancy profession.”
    • Isca CEO Fann Kor says: “We are internationalising the usefulness of Singapore’s accountancy profession.” PHOTO: ISCA

    [JAKARTA] Singapore’s smaller accounting firms could expand across Asia without bearing the cost of building and maintaining their own overseas offices, under a partnership model led by the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca).

    Instead of replicating local teams, regulatory expertise and business networks country by country, firms can tap partners through a growing Professional Services Centre (PSC) network.

    The Singapore firm brings capabilities it already has at home, while its overseas partner handles work requiring local expertise, relationships or regulated services.

    AccountingAccounting firmsAccountantsAseanIndonesia

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