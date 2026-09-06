Singapore’s national accountancy body builds lower-cost regional route for smaller firms

Isca is using partner firms and shared infrastructure to lower the barriers to overseas expansion

Isca CEO Fann Kor says: “We are internationalising the usefulness of Singapore’s accountancy profession.” PHOTO: ISCA

[JAKARTA] Singapore’s smaller accounting firms could expand across Asia without bearing the cost of building and maintaining their own overseas offices, under a partnership model led by the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca).

Instead of replicating local teams, regulatory expertise and business networks country by country, firms can tap partners through a growing Professional Services Centre (PSC) network.

The Singapore firm brings capabilities it already has at home, while its overseas partner handles work requiring local expertise, relationships or regulated services.