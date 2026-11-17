Increased competition trimmed average earnings for American workers with a bachelor’s or master’s degree by 1.3%, the study found

The Trump administration has tightened restrictions on skilled immigration programmes, which it has long blamed for suppressing wages and limiting job opportunities for Americans. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

SKILLED immigration leads to lower wages for college-educated US workers, particularly in scientific fields, according to a paper by a Harvard University economist who served on President Donald Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers.

The study — which draws on census data from 2012 to 2024 — found that wages for US workers with science and engineering degrees were 3.5 per cent lower than they otherwise would have been without temporary high-skill visa programmes such as H1-B.

The losses were steeper for Americans with master’s degrees in computing and electrical and computer engineering — fields heavily reliant on temporary visa holders — who earned roughly 16 per cent less than without the inflows of skilled immigrants, according to the paper by George Borjas, a professor of economics and social policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

The impact was only partially offset by a 1.4 per cent gain in wages due to production gains that skilled immigrants introduce, Borjas wrote.

Across all sectors, increased competition trimmed average earnings for American workers with a bachelor’s or master’s degree by 1.3 per cent, according to the paper, which was published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Borjas has published extensive research on immigration issues, including a paper released earlier this year that supported the case for a six-figure fee on H1-B work visas.

The Trump administration has tightened restrictions on skilled immigration programmes, which it has long blamed for suppressing wages and limiting job opportunities available to Americans.

In September, Trump signed an executive order renewing a US$100,000 fee for companies seeking to hire H1-B workers that a judge had previously struck down.

A month later, the administration suspended eight big tech companies — including Microsoft and Adobe — from sponsoring foreign workers for green cards, with Vice-President JD Vance saying that the firms were replacing laid-off US workers with skilled immigrants they could pay less. BLOOMBERG