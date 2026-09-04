South Korea reportedly preparing to send troops to Hormuz; government says no decision made yet

This comes after the Asian country faced US pressure over its lack of support for the Iran war

The Seoul government in August told Washington it was willing to dispatch a naval ship and maritime patrol aircraft, said local media. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea has begun preparations for a possible deployment of a naval support ship and troops to the Strait of Hormuz, local media reports said, as US President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on the US ally over its lack of support for the war with Iran.

The Seoul government in August notified Washington that it was willing to dispatch a naval ship and maritime patrol aircraft, and began preparations to seek the parliament’s approval, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper said on Friday (Sep 4) without identifying its sources.

Some 150 troops would be required to operate the ship and aircraft, the report added.

Separately, local broadcaster SBS said South Korea is in talks with foreign countries over ports of call and a base of operations for the envisioned deployment to Hormuz, citing an unidentified senior military official.

The government may submit a motion seeking parliamentary approval as early as September, it added.

South Korea’s presidential office described reports of an imminent Hormuz troop deployment as inaccurate. “No decisions have been made regarding this matter,” the Blue House said in a statement.

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South Korea is in close consultations with the international community regarding practical ways to contribute to the speedy restoration of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and to peace and stability in the Middle East, the statement added.

Shift in Seoul’s response

A potential deployment would mark a significant shift in Seoul’s response after mounting pressure from Trump, who has openly questioned South Korea’s contribution to the alliance while demanding greater help for the US campaign against Iran.

It could also expose South Korean President Lee Jae-myung to a politically sensitive choice between preserving ties with Washington and committing Korean forces to an increasingly costly Middle East conflict.

Trump abruptly ordered the Pentagon to scale back annual joint military drills with the ally in August, citing his good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Seoul’s lack of help for the Iran war.

The US military has also scrapped an amphibious landing exercise with South Korea initially scheduled for September due to the situation in the Middle East.

The US and Iran have intensified tit-for-tat military strikes in recent days, remaining locked between ceasefire efforts and all-out war as the White House struggles to end the six-month conflict.

As at July, the Pentagon put the cost of the war at about US$37.5 billion, and the Trump administration is seeking an additional US$67 billion in defence funding to help cover further costs. BLOOMBERG