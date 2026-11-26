The US Trade Representative has proposed a capped tariff rate of 15% on goods from the country

Busan, the world’s second busiest transshipment ports after Singapore (pictured). The proposed tariff for South Korea depends on the implementation of trade deals. PHOTO: BUSAN PORT AUTHORITY

[SEOUL] South Korea said on Thursday (Nov 26) its manufacturing sector was an integral part of US supply chains and it would hold further talks to safeguard its national interests after the US announced new tariffs under a probe into unfair trade practices.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) proposed a capped tariff rate of 15 per cent, including existing “Most Favoured Nation” duties, on goods from South Korea along with Japan, Taiwan and the EU.

It follows a USTR probe into unfair trade practices involving excess industrial capacity that “undermine the US manufacturing base”.

South Korea’s Industry Ministry said it had stressed in consultations ahead of the announcement that the issue of excess industrial capacity did not apply to South Korea and its manufacturing sector was an integral part of US supply chains.

The USTR also proposed a higher tariff rate of 25 per cent for South Korea, depending on the outcome of follow-up consultations and progress in the implementation of existing trade deals.

South Korea and the US reached a trade deal in 2025 to lower tariffs on South Korean exports from 25 per cent in return for a combined US$350 billion package of investments. REUTERS