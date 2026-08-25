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South Korea vows to turn Trump overtures into North Korea talks

Seoul is also willing to make a ‘practical contribution’ towards restoring free navigation via Hormuz

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Published Tue, Aug 25, 2026 · 09:16 AM
    • South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun (pictured) said on Aug 24 that Seoul would ensure Trump’s recent messages bring renewed US-North Korea talks.
    • South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun (pictured) said on Aug 24 that Seoul would ensure Trump’s recent messages bring renewed US-North Korea talks. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SEOUL] South Korea and the US agreed to maintain close coordination on efforts to revive dialogue with North Korea, days after Pyongyang rebuffed US President Donald Trump’s overtures and launched a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles

    South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a phone call late on Monday (Aug 24) that Seoul would work to ensure that Trump’s recent messages lead to renewed US-North Korea discussions and peace on the Korean Peninsula, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. 

    The two officials agreed to maintain a strong combined defence posture, while working closely to ease tensions and resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.

    They also discussed mutually beneficial outcomes on issues including tariffs, the bilateral investment agreement and shipbuilding.

    The call also came as Trump seeks to revive diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The US president said he expects to meet Kim in 2026.

    Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong has dismissed Trump’s overtures and denied there has been direct communication between the two leaders. 

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    Trump has sought to preserve momentum for diplomacy by scaling back some joint military exercises with South Korea.

    South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has welcomed the move, though North Korea has continued to criticise Seoul as subordinate to Washington and has rejected the drills as a provocation.

    Rubio also briefed Cho on developments in the Middle East, including Iran, and US efforts to restore regional peace and stability, according to the ministry.

    Cho expressed Seoul’s willingness to make a “practical contribution” towards restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and the two sides agreed to continue discussing specific measures.

    Cho and Rubio also agreed to meet in person in the near future, the ministry said. BLOOMBERG

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