The chip bellwether says revenue will grow 75% in the next fiscal year

Nvidia projects that its Q4 sales will come in at US$130 billion, plus or minus 3%. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[BENGALURU] The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday (Nov 18) after Nvidia’s upbeat revenue forecast calmed investor concerns about the chip bellwether’s future and improved sentiment for artificial intelligence-linked stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 132.1 points or 0.26 per cent at the open to 50627.36. The S&P 500 rose 15.2 points or 0.21 per cent to 7355.69​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 157.8 points or 0.65 per cent to 24486.175.

As part of its quarterly earnings update on Tuesday, Nvidia said revenue is set to grow 75 per cent in the next fiscal year, up from a previous forecast of 70 per cent. Sales will be US$130 billion in the fourth quarter, plus or minus 3 per cent. Analysts had estimated US$125.3 billion on average. REUTERS