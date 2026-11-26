This is after US President Donald Trump fired a new tariff salvo on 14 major trading partners

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's fabrication plant in Kaohsiung (pictured). The firm is investing US$265 billion to build new factories in the US. PHOTO: REUTERS

[TAIPE] Taiwan is confident that it will keep its existing 15 per cent tariff rate from the US, the government said on Thursday (Nov 26) after US President Donald Trump fired a new tariff salvo on 14 major trading partners.

The Trump administration proposed new maximum potential rates of 20 to 40 per cent to counter excess industrial capacity that ‌it says these countries are promoting.

But the US Trade Representative’s office said it intends to cap new tariffs at lower levels agreed under trade deals that are completed or still under negotiation.

Taiwan and the US signed an investment cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, or ART, in January and February of 2026, which secured preferential treatment for semiconductors and other tech products which account for over 70 per cent of Taiwan’s exports to the US.

Based on communications between Taiwan and the US, Taiwan said it is confident that both sides will maintain the previously agreed-upon 15 per cent.

Separate Section 232 tariffs on semiconductors and their derivatives have not yet been announced, but Taiwan has already secured most-favoured treatment in advance through the MOU.

Taiwan is home to TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, which is investing US$265 billion to build new factories in the US. REUTERS