This comes as mounting doubts over the AI trade deepen a global stock sell-off

Yields remain elevated despite the latest moves, reflecting concerns about sticky inflation and expectations of Fed rate hikes through 2027. PHOTO: REUTERS

[MELBOURNE] Treasuries are headed for their longest rally in almost five months, as mounting doubts over the artificial intelligence trade deepen a global stock sell-off and drive investors towards haven assets.

Yields fell between two and three basis points across the curve in Asia on Friday (Nov 20), putting a gauge of Treasury returns on track for a fifth day of gains, matching the longest rally since Jun 29.

A Bloomberg gauge of the US dollar is set for its fourth straight weekly gain.

The risk-off turn is adding momentum to the Treasury rally as investors reassess lofty AI valuations and the vast spending underpinning the boom.

Global stocks are poised for their longest losing streak in more than three years. With doubts over the trade spilling into broader markets, haven demand could keep yields under pressure.

“Steady falls in yields today, alongside weakness in the key Asian equity indices and US futures do point to a continuation of the risk-off moves that started overnight,” said Kenneth Crompton, head of rates strategy at National Australia Bank.

Yields remain elevated despite the latest moves, with the 10-year rate nearing its longest stretch above 5 per cent in almost two decades, reflecting concerns about sticky inflation and expectations of US Federal Reserve rate hikes through 2027.

While investors are wanting to cut some risk, “we don’t see the AI trade as being entirely derailed”, said Crompton. “The fundamental case for 10-year US Treasuries to rally well through 5 per cent is weak.” BLOOMBERG