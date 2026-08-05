Trump advisers tell AI firms open-weight models will not be put through safety tests

This follows disclosures from OpenAI and Anthropic that their AI tools breached the systems of other companies

Open models, including Nvidia’s Nemotron and Meta’s Llama, are AI systems with publicly accessible core components. PHOTOS: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration told artificial intelligence developers on Tuesday (Aug 4) that it will not put open-weight AI models through voluntary safety tests, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

Open models, including Nvidia’s Nemotron and Meta’s Llama, are AI systems with publicly accessible core components. Closed models are controlled by specific companies. Major US developers of closed models are OpenAI, Google and Anthropic.

The White House discussed the unpublished testing rules with staff from Meta, Anthropic, Google, Nvidia and OpenAI, according to five sources familiar with the meeting.

The meeting follows disclosures from OpenAI and Anthropic that their AI tools breached the systems of other companies.

The hacks raised concerns among US lawmakers about whether increasingly capable AI models could be used to conduct or facilitate cyberattacks.

The Trump administration said in June the tests would be voluntary, and designed for AI models with sophisticated hacking capabilities. OpenAI and Anthropic both have models with advanced cybersecurity capabilities.

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Five democratic senators called on Trump on Tuesday to work with Congress to pass legislation making testing permanent for the most advanced American-made AI models, called “frontier models”.

“The United States cannot afford to create a policy environment in which the most advanced American AI systems are subject to opaque, case-by-case restrictions while Chinese alternatives appear cheaper, easier to access, and more predictable to deploy,” the senators said in the letter.

The Trump administration has said little in public beyond that US officials are monitoring the OpenAI hack.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman visited the White House last week. REUTERS