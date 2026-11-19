Expectations are low for major breakthroughs, as they are meeting again in December

The meetings between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, this year have been more about atmospherics and keeping the broad relationship stable. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHENZHEN] US President Donald Trump hailed his great “friendship” with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and downplayed a spying scandal involving Nvidia, just hours before leaders of the world’s top two economies meet for talks in China.

“I was with President Xi all night last night, sitting next to him at the dinner, right on his right hand side, and we spoke the whole evening,” he told Fox News on Thursday on the sidelines of this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in the southern city of Shenzhen.

When asked if the downfall of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, a prominent opponent of restrictions on chip sales to China, came up in conversation with Xi at a banquet on Wednesday evening, Trump said: “I might have referred to it just briefly because it’s such a tragedy.”

Trump is slated to hold his third summit of the year with Xi later on Thursday, with the fallout from the Nvidia scandal threatening to upend a fragile trade truce set to expire on Jan 10.

Washington unleashed new chip curbs earlier this week designed to thwart Beijing’s ability to train frontier artificial intelligence models, prompting Beijing to warn of countermeasures if the two sides cannot reach a resolution.

Despite the underlying tensions, Xi personally greeted Trump upon the US president’s arrival at the airport on Wednesday, returning a favour for Trump’s in-person welcome when the Chinese leader visited Washington in September.

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The unusual gesture marked the first time in roughly 50 years that a Chinese leader met a visiting dignitary on the tarmac.

Trump lauded that welcome and sought to downplay reports that Huang had conducted an affair with a Chinese executive that US intelligence believes was spying for China.

“Any pretty woman that comes from China, they considered her to be a spy,” he told Fox. “She was a businesswoman who bought chips.”

Beyond the airport pageantry, expectations are low for major breakthroughs, given both leaders are meeting again at the Group of 20 leaders’ summit in Miami in December.

The two sides are looking to advance tariff reductions on US$30 billion worth of each other’s imports, negotiated under the newly established US-China Board of Trade. A similar framework has been floated for bilateral investment, though progress has been slow.

Xi urged Apec members to reduce barriers to trade and investment in his opening remarks at the leaders’ meeting on Thursday morning, calling for an “open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for cooperation”.

Trump and Xi are also expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin this afternoon in what would be an unprecedented summit between the three men, who together control at least 90 per cent of the world’s nuclear weapons.

In 2025, Trump and Xi reached a truce to end their trade war, and agreed to extend it to early next year during their September meeting in Washington.

Under that deal, in which both sides agreed to tariff reductions, an understanding was reached for the Trump administration to hold off imposing new tech curbs against Beijing in exchange for a steady flow of critical minerals from China.

That bargain has increasingly come under strain. US officials have repeatedly complained that America is not getting rare earths at the expected volume and pace – a grievance US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer raised with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng in a video call earlier in November.

The US Commerce Department this week published interim rules that would restrict China’s remote access to high-end AI chips hosted in overseas data centers.

If thoroughly enforced, the regulation could deal a heavy blow to China’s AI ecosystem by shutting off a crucial source of computing power for Chinese developers racing to build cutting-edge models. The move drew a sharp rebuke from China’s commerce ministry.

The Xi-Trump meetings this year have been more about atmospherics and keeping the broad relationship stable than substantive negotiations on trade, investment and security matters.

Asked how the American people can tell if Thursday’s meeting is a success, Trump told Fox News: “I think I’ve already gotten that headline, because the relationship that I have with China is a great one.”

“The fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry, the thousands of people, the young children, the soldiers, the whole thing – it was a great respect, and I appreciate that,” Trump said. “That’s a big win for us. It’s a big win for China, too.” BLOOMBERG