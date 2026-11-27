He again dismissed national security concerns over Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia CEO

Nvidia earlier this week restored Jensen Huang as CEO, following intervention from President Trump. PHOTO: REUTERS

PRESIDENT Donald Trump said Jensen Huang is looking forward to his “second term” as chief executive officer of Nvidia, reiterating his praise for the man whose reinstatement he pushed hard for despite bipartisan backlash over national security concerns.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Thursday (Nov 26), the president said he has not spoken to Huang since Nvidia announced his return, but probably will at some point.

“When I did speak to him, he is so happy to be going back. He calls it his second term,” Trump said.

The president again dismissed national security concerns over the reinstatement of Huang, who was ousted after revelations that he had extramarital affairs including with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

“Based on information and belief, I think he’s absolutely fine,” Trump said. Pressed on what information he had, he did not give a specific answer, only saying, “The information I have, which is a lot of information.”

Nvidia earlier this week restored Huang as CEO, following intervention from Trump, who also enlisted Vice-President JD Vance to help make a personal appeal to the board. Trump told CNBC on Monday he spoke to Nvidia’s board “directly and indirectly” and “felt very strongly” that Huang should be brought back.

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Trump’s efforts drew widespread criticism from both Republicans and Democrats, with lawmakers vowing to investigate ties between Huang and the Trump administration.

Huang is set to testify to House lawmakers behind closed doors on Dec 1, and then publicly before the Senate on Dec 3.

Nvidia’s stock soared more than 31 per cent on Monday after the announcement of Huang’s return, but lost more than 9.5 per cent in the next two days. The US market was closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“I will tell you, the market feels very good about it,” Trump said. “I was a little concerned yesterday when I saw some pretty big dips, and by the end of the day, it was it was up again. So I really did, I think I did a great thing for our country and even for the world.”

Trump is due to travel on Dec 4 to Arizona to headline a groundbreaking event for a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp chip manufacturing plant expansion — a facility that produces chips for Nvidia.

The president said he hadn’t considered whether Huang should join him, but added: “I would be glad to take him.” BLOOMBERG