US court orders Meta to pay US$567m over harms to children’s mental health

The New Mexico case is being closely watched as states, municipalities and school districts across the US ​pursue similar claims

Meta said it will appeal the ruling and that it has been working to identify and remove harmful content from its platforms. PHOTO: REUTERS

A US state court ordered Meta on Thursday (Aug 6) to pay US$567 million and change how its platforms function for young users in the state of New Mexico after finding the company is to blame for harming children’s mental health.

Judge Bryan Biedscheid in Santa Fe ruled the company had created a public nuisance in New Mexico, siding with the state’s attorney general Raul Torrez, a Democrat. Torrez had accused the social media company of designing its products to addict young users and failing to protect children from sexual exploitation on its platforms.

Biedscheid ordered the company to impose a range of youth-safety measures, including monthly limits on teens’ use of Facebook and Instagram, restrictions on notifications, tighter controls on adult contact with minors, safeguards for AI chatbots, and enhanced review of child sexual abuse reports, under a US$567 million decree that will remain in place for five years.

The $567 million will go towards a fund to remedy damages caused by the company, including money for treatment of young people who have been harmed by social media.

As part of the changes ordered in the judge’s ruling, Meta is prohibited in New Mexico from sending push notifications to the accounts of underage users on Instagram and Facebook between the hours of 10 pm to 7 am.

It also must limit the amount of time those users spend on its platforms to no more than 90 hours a month.

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Meta said it will appeal the ruling and that it has been working to identify and remove harmful content from its platforms.

“We remain confident in our record of protecting teens online and will continue to defend ourselves against claims that misrepresent the facts,” Meta said in a statement.

Largest financial penalty yet

The ruling is the largest financial penalty yet against the tech giant in its ongoing legal battles over social media harm and addiction. It came in the second phase of New Mexico’s lawsuit.

A jury in March had found Meta violated the state’s consumer protection ​law by misrepresenting the safety of Facebook and Instagram for young users. It ordered the company to pay US$375 million in damages.

Biedscheid heard three weeks of testimony during the second trial over the lawsuit, which did not involve a jury. It focused solely on whether Meta’s platforms created a “public nuisance” under New Mexico law.

The case is being closely watched as states, municipalities and school districts across the US ​pursue similar claims seeking to force changes at the industry level.

Meta is facing thousands of lawsuits across the country, over claims that its platforms, and features like infinite scroll, caused widespread harm.

New Mexico was the first of dozens of states to take on the tech giant in court.

The company heads to a trial later in August in Oakland, California, to take on a case filed by attorneys general from California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey. REUTERS, THE NEW YORK TIMES