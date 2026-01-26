US federal officials dig in on Minneapolis shooting narrative, contradicting video evidence

Second ICE-related death in the city has raised tensions between locals and federal officials

[MINNEAPOLIS] Senior Trump administration officials on Sunday defended the fatal shooting of a US citizen by immigration agents in Minneapolis even as video evidence contradicted their version of events and tensions grew between local law enforcement and federal officers.

As residents visited a makeshift shrine of flowers and candles in frigid temperatures and snow to mark Saturday’s fatal shooting of Alex Pretti - the second shooting death involving federal officers in Minneapolis this month - Trump administration officials stated that Pretti assaulted officers, compelling them to fire in self-defence.

“The victims are border patrol agents,” Gregory Bovino, Border Patrol commander-at-large, told CNN’s State of the Union programme.

That official line, echoed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other members of the Trump administration on Sunday, triggered outrage among local law enforcement, many Minneapolis residents and Democrats on Capitol Hill, who pointed to bystander videos that appear to show a different version of events.

Holding a phone, not a gun

Videos from the scene verified and reviewed by Reuters showed Pretti, 37, holding a phone in his hand, not a gun, as he tries to help other protesters who had been pushed to the ground by agents.

As the videos begin, Pretti can be seen filming while a federal agent pushes away one woman and shoves another woman to the ground. Pretti moves between the agent and the women, then raises his left arm to shield himself as the agent pepper sprays him.

Several agents then take hold of Pretti - who struggles with them - and force him onto his hands and knees. As the agents pin Pretti down, someone shouts what sounds like a warning about the presence of a gun.

Video footage then appears to show one of the agents removing a gun from Pretti and stepping away from the group with it.

Moments later, an officer with a handgun points at Pretti’s back and fires four shots in quick succession. Several more shots can then be heard as another agent appears to fire at Pretti.

Darius Reeves, the former head of ICE’s field office in Baltimore, told Reuters that federal agents’ apparent lack of communication was troubling. “It’s clear no one is communicating to me, based on my observation of how that team responded,” Reeves said.

He drew attention to signs that an officer appeared to have taken possession of Pretti’s weapon before he was killed. “The proof to me is how everyone scatters,” he said. “They’re looking around, trying to figure out where the shots came from.”

‘Videos speak for themselves’

Brian O’Hara, the Minneapolis police chief, told the CBS Face the Nation programme that “the videos speak for themselves,” calling the Trump administration’s version of events deeply disturbing. He said he had seen no evidence that Pretti brandished a gun.

Tensions in the city were already running high after a federal agent fatally shot US citizen Renee Good on Jan 7. Trump officials said she was trying to ram the agent with her car but other observers have said bystander video suggests she was trying to steer away from the officer who shot her.

Federal authorities have refused to allow local officials to participate in their investigation of the incident.

In separate news conferences taking place simultaneously on Sunday afternoon, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called on Trump to pull federal agents out of the state while Bovino accused Good and Pretti of creating the situations that led to their deaths.

Chief executives of some of Minnesota’s largest companies, including Target, Cargill and Best Buy, published a letter calling for the “immediate de-escalation of tensions and for state, local and federal officials to work together to find real solutions.” They did not condemn Pretti’s shooting.

People take part in a demonstration a day after Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal immigration agents trying to detain him, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jan 25, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

Former Democratic President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama issued a statement saying many of America’s core values were under assault. “This has to stop,” they said.

The deaths of Good and Pretti have sparked large protests in the Democrat-run city, although on Sunday morning the area where Pretti had been shot was calm.

A woman wearing medical scrubs ventured out in Sunday’s frigid temperatures to pay homage to Pretti, who was a nurse at a Veterans Affairs hospital. When asked what brought her out on Sunday, the woman, who said she had worked with Pretti, began to sob.

“He was caring and he was kind. None of this makes any sense,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified by name, saying she feared retribution from the federal government.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Sunday recounted a story that he said was from his 31-year-old son, a nurse in Minnesota’s healthcare system.

“When he was at work today and last night, he said, ‘Look, our colleagues were crying and in tears, and they took this hit to one of their own very personally,’” Ellison told reporters.

In addition to large protests in Minneapolis since Good’s death, there have been rallies in other cities led by Democratic politicians, including Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., since Trump began sending immigration agents and National Guard troops to those communities last year.

Trump has defended the operations as necessary to reduce crime and enforce immigration laws.

Pretti’s shooting triggered legal filings on Saturday night from state and local officials, as well as others.

A US district judge issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting federal officials from destroying or altering evidence related to the shooting, in response to a lawsuit filed by Minnesota’s attorney general, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. A full hearing is set for Monday.

Lawyers representing protesters in Minnesota also asked an appeals court to reinstate a lower court’s order that prevented violent retaliation by federal agents against protesters, citing Pretti’s death and the likelihood of a surge of people taking to the streets. REUTERS