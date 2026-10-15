As US relaxes tariffs, a China child car seat maker sees opportunity

Child seats are among a list of ‘non-sensitive’ exports to benefit as the US and China mend ties

Baby car seats made by Chinese company Welldon drawing visitors at a trade fair in Cologne, Germany, in September. PHOTO: WELLDON

[SINGAPORE] Chinese entrepreneur Monica Lin said she first understood the importance of child car seats during a business trip to Israel in 2000, when she witnessed a car accident in which an infant was protected by a safety seat.

Three years later, she founded Ningbo-based Welldon, which now produces more than 1.8 million child car seats a year, with only a third meant for the domestic market. China included child safety seats in national legislation that took effect in June 2021, although the law sets no specific penalty for failing to use them.

Lin estimated that only about 10 per cent of parents with young children use safety seats. Some bought the seats without understanding their function, then stopped using them when their children resisted, she told The Straits Times.

“That is painful to see,” she said. “People do not understand the purpose of the product and the risks involved.”

When Washington announced plans for tariff relief on Chinese-made child seats in September, Lin saw an opening to grow her business in the US.

China manufactures around 80 per cent of the world’s child safety restraint systems, according to the World Health Organization. The US is the largest market globally, with child-restraint laws in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, but tariffs on Chinese goods raised concerns about the affordability of such safety essentials.

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After a bruising trade war in 2025 that pushed tariffs into triple digits, Washington and Beijing are now seeking to preserve bilateral trade in US$30 billion worth of goods for each that they consider “non-sensitive”.

For China, the export list includes baby gear, toys, small appliances and holiday decorations.

The “30-for-30” framework was developed through a trade mechanism announced in May at the Beijing summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, and advanced after their subsequent meeting in Washington in September. It is viewed as a limited opening rather than an end to their broader trade dispute.

Gains for all

The reprieve is a rare point of agreement: Baby gear is costly for American parents, and few countries other than China can make it at scale.

“I understood why the US side was doing it, and I had anticipated this outcome for some time,” said Lin of Welldon, adding that one of her worried US customers tried to manufacture outside of China but gave up on the idea.

“For child safety seats, it is very difficult for other countries to replicate what China has.”

Chinese companies had started out as original equipment manufacturers before venturing into product design and research. Some went as far as acquiring established baby brands overseas. Market leader Goodbaby International, for one, bought Germany’s Cybex and US-based Evenflo in 2014.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, faced pressure to relook tariffs for baby essentials. In a May 2025 letter urging tariff exemption, US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand noted an average price increase of 30 per cent for baby products and said that “families cannot absorb this ‘baby tax’”.

Alison Jacobson, executive director of the Baby Safety Alliance, a trade group based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, said “affordability is not separate from safety” when it comes to baby products.

“When the cost of essential baby products increases significantly, families may delay purchases, keep children in products longer than appropriate, or turn to second-hand or unverified alternatives,” she told ST.

Beijing also sees gains. China’s Commerce Ministry said in a Sep 28 statement that the “30-for-30” deal would help stabilise bilateral economic ties and create more favourable conditions for exports of the covered Chinese products to the US.

The arrangement remains preliminary as neither government has specified the extent of tariff reduction or when they will take effect.

About three-quarters of the 1,619 product categories on Beijing’s list are food, livestock and other farm products, from beef and seafood to dairy, fruit and tea. Washington’s 77 categories, on the other hand, cover mainly household goods and small appliances, such as bed linens, curtains and microwave ovens.

China has a much longer list as it breaks products down into much more specific tariff lines, such as individual types of animals and plants.

By ST’s count, baby and children’s gear, including toys, high chairs, booster seats, play yards and car seats, makes up about 10 per cent of Washington’s list. But on Beijing’s list, baby food and formula account for just 0.1 per cent.

Professor Matilde Bombardini of the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, said the latest “30-for-30” deal focuses on consumer goods that could ease Americans’ cost-of-living pressures while avoiding strategic sectors such as semiconductors and dual-use technologies.

“This is an initiative that is trying to relieve tariff-induced tensions,” she told ST.

How much relief reaches consumers will depend on the eventual cuts and companies’ pricing decisions.

Based on Bombardini’s research that a 1-percentage-point increase in tariff raised consumer prices by an average of 0.25 per cent, a hypothetical 20-percentage-point tariff cut could bring prices down by 5 per cent, she said. THE STRAITS TIMES