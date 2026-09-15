Vietjet partners Thales and CFM to bolster expanding Asia-Pacific network

They encompass maintenance, repair and overhaul, components, digitalisation, AI and cybersecurity agreements

Vietjet operates a fleet of around 100 aircraft, most of them from French manufacturer Airbus. PHOTO: VIETJET

[SINGAPORE] Vietnamese low-cost carrier Vietjet signed new agreements with major aviation companies Thales and CFM on Tuesday (Sep 15). This is to support its widening network across the Asia-Pacific and worldwide.

The deals were unveiled in Paris during the official state visit to France by Vietnamese General Secretary and President To Lam on Sep 10.

Lam and French President Emmanuel Macron strengthened the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), establishing science and technology as a new pillar.

Vietjet signed two agreements with French aerospace giant Thales: the first is a repair-by-the-hour contract for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and component support for the airline’s Airbus fleet.

Laying the groundwork

“The partnership will enhance technical reliability and fleet availability while optimising costs and operational efficiency,” said Vietjet.

The airline has a fleet of more than 100 aircraft, most of which are Airbus models, including the A320 and A320neo.

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The second agreement is a memorandum of understanding (MOU) related to digital aviation, avionics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence-enhanced airline operations.

While Vietjet did not elaborate on specific outcomes of the MOU, it added that the move carries “practical significance for economic, technology and industrial cooperation” for the CSP.

Vietjet also signed a letter of intent with French-US aircraft engine manufacturer CFM. This will investigate the possibility of the airline developing its own MRO capabilities for CFM’s Leap engines.

Under the proposed pact, CFM would advise Vietjet on establishing in-country servicing for the engines. This would support the airline’s operations in the long run, and strengthen Vietnam’s aviation supply chain.

Nguyen Thanh Son, CEO of Vietjet, said: “Our work with CFM is an important part of Vietjet’s ambition to build a more complete aviation ecosystem in Vietnam.”

He added that he hopes the initiative will lay the groundwork for the current engine maintenance capability, and enable Vietnam to take on a greater role in the global aviation value chain.

Vietjet operates 50 Airbus aircraft powered by CFM 56 engines, and its forthcoming order of 200 Boeing 737 aircraft will also use CFM’s Leap engines.

Vietjet was established in 2011 as the first privately owned airline in Vietnam. Listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, it has two subsidiaries in Asia – Thai VietJet Air and VietJet Qazaqstan. In its full-year financial results for 2025, the airline posted an increase of profit after tax of 51.1 per cent to two trillion Vietnamese dong (US$74.6 million), with revenue up 14 per cent at 81.4 trillion Vietnamese dong.

The airline said that Singapore is a key part of its network, and that it would add four weekly flights between Nha Trang and the Republic from Dec 11 this year, adding to existing links to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Phu Quoc.