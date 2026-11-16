Turbulence in the AI trade shows no sign of easing

The Nasdaq Composite is down 331.85 points or 1.32% at 24,804.42. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq led Wall Street lower on Monday (Nov 16) as artificial intelligence-linked stocks slid in the lead-up to Nvidia’s earnings later this week, with whiplash from Jensen Huang’s exit bruising investor confidence.

The US also unveiled new interim rules tightening China’s access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia, as President Donald Trump began a trip to China for meetings with counterpart Xi Jinping.

Nvidia is expected to announce quarterly results on Tuesday. Shares of the company slipped 1.6 per cent after recording their longest weekly losing streak since October 2012 on Friday, after Huang’s resignation from the board and as CEO.

“It’s going to be super important if they downplay the forward guidance for the next quarter or first quarter next year,” said Nadia El Bilassy, senior market analyst at Equiti Group.

Huang stepped down over revelations of extramarital relationships, including one involving a businesswoman suspected by the US of spying for Beijing. The Financial Times reported on Monday that the Nvidia founder is considering a return as CEO.

Trump said he would not oppose Huang’s reinstatement, while a petition calling for his return had drawn more than 178,000 signatures, including signatures from prominent Silicon Valley figures.

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Investors have one eye on Anthropic’s highly anticipated market debut, also expected this week, which is likely to test appetite for AI investments and could cause further volatility.

“The success of the IPO, along with Nvidia’s earnings, will definitely be the barometer for whether the correction will continue or not,” El Bilassy said.

Other chipmakers also fell. Intel and Advanced Micro Devices dropped 5.2 and 2.2 per cent, respectively. Broadcom lost 4.4 per cent and Micron was down 5.3 per cent.

The Philadelphia semiconductor index plunged 4 per cent, hitting its lowest level in one week.

Neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius slipped 5.2 and 6.4 per cent, respectively.

The AI trade has faced fresh scrutiny recently due to higher borrowing costs, concerns over slower growth after Democrats swept the midterms and Nvidia’s leadership upheaval.

At 09.58 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.93 points or 0.32 per cent to 52,180.80, the S&P 500 shed 61.91 points or 0.82 per cent to 7,499.76, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 331.85 points or 1.32 per cent to 24,804.42.

Six of the 11 S&P 500 sectors fell, led by technology, which dropped 1.6 per cent.

Consumer staples and healthcare, however, rose 0.8 per cent each.

Shares of Tyson Foods jumped 10 per cent after its fourth-quarter profit beat estimates, though the meatpacker forecast a steeper-than-expected decline in annual revenue.

Warsh and Fed in focus

Investors will watch for remarks from US Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh in San Francisco later on Monday, along with commentary from Cleveland Fed president Beth Hammack and other policymakers this week.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting, due on Wednesday, could offer clues on the policy outlook ahead of next month’s interest-rate decision.

Markets are fully pricing in a December rate hike, with the chance of a 50-basis-point increase at nearly 9 per cent following last week’s hotter-than-expected inflation data, according to CME FedWatch.

In other movers, server makers Dell and HP dropped 5.4 and 3.4 per cent, respectively, while Super Micro Computer fell 4 per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.65-to-1 ratio on the New York Stock Exchange, and by a 2.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 22 new highs and 220 new lows. REUTERS