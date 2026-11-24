Investors are awaiting this week’s inflation data before the Fed’s December meeting

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 343.7 points, or 1.4%, to 23745.862 at the opening bell PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday (Nov 24), as artificial intelligence-linked shares retreated from an Nvidia-fuelled rally.

Investors are awaiting this week’s inflation data for a final clue on monetary policy before the Federal Reserve’s December meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.7 points, or 0.2 per cent, at the open to 49494.6.

The S&P 500 fell 64.8 points, or 0.9 per cent, at the open to 7172.33​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 343.7 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 23745.862 at the opening bell. REUTERS