Wall Street opens lower as Nvidia-fuelled AI rally fades
Investors are awaiting this week’s inflation data before the Fed’s December meeting
- The Nasdaq Composite dropped 343.7 points, or 1.4%, to 23745.862 at the opening bell PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
[WASHINGTON] Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday (Nov 24), as artificial intelligence-linked shares retreated from an Nvidia-fuelled rally.
Investors are awaiting this week’s inflation data for a final clue on monetary policy before the Federal Reserve’s December meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.7 points, or 0.2 per cent, at the open to 49494.6.
The S&P 500 fell 64.8 points, or 0.9 per cent, at the open to 7172.33, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 343.7 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 23745.862 at the opening bell. REUTERS
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