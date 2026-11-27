Around 58% of Americans say they would use such tools, with Gen Zs and millennials leading the push

With higher prices for food and gas, many Americans are leaning on AI to help them find discounts and save time. PHOTO: PEXELS

[NEW YORK] Artificial intelligence has fundamentally changed how people shop and redefined how retailers compete for customer attention and dollars this holiday season.

With many Americans struggling with higher prices for food and gas, they are leaning on AI to help them find discounts and save time.

About 58 per cent of Americans said they would use AI tools such as Google Gemini or Perplexity for shopping during the holidays in 2026, up from 51 per cent in 2025, according to a survey by Goldman Sachs. Nearly a third said they would use these methods more than in 2025.

The push is being led by Generation Z and millennial shoppers, who are looking for discounts, comparing prices and switching to cheaper brands.

“This is that budget-conscious, very savvy consumer that is leveraging AI to help them save money this holiday season,” said Michael Brown, the principal US economist at Visa.

Virtual agents can help consumers research items, compare prices, curate lists of selections, check availability, track prices and check out on their behalf. They allow people to bypass search engines, salespeople, product reviews, online listings and digital shopping carts.

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Personal AI agents, such as Meta’s Muse and OpenAI’s dots, are third-party assistants that can refine broad requests and an individual’s budget and preferences to develop shopping plans and narrow down choices.

Holiday shopping with AI begins with the input of basic details, such as your budget and a gift recipient’s age and preferences.

You can figure out how a new painting would look in a living room with a room visualiser, or use a photo of a pair of shoes you saw to find a similar pair. From there, the agents are able to build a shortlist of recommendations.

The bot could then spit out product reviews, compare gift suggestions with similar items from other brands, track prices over time and find the best deal at the right moment.

Consumers can also view product specifications, shipping speeds, return policies and inventory availability in real time.

The way AI crawls websites and pulls recommendations has changed the way brands think about how their customers are finding them.

Because there is no longer an infinite set of links to scroll through, the trend has pushed retailers to invest more in “AI-engine optimisation”.

Just as search engine optimisation strategies boost website links to the top of a Google search, retailers are working on ways to prioritise their products in an AI bot’s answers.

That includes making sure their online catalogues are listed in such way that makes it easy for an AI agent to read inventory and pricing information.

“I do think this is a top-of-mind issue for all retailers, but I have seen varied levels of investment, focus, prioritisation in this space,” said Ali Furman, the US consumer markets industry leader at PwC.

Consulting firms like PwC are building tools to help retailers compete when it comes to AI agents. And some companies have already developed their own specialised AI capabilities.

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, has its own AI agent, called Sparky.

In 2026, it has a voice and is able to not only aid online shoppers but help customers find items in stores, by flashing lights on digital shelf labels for the things they want in the app.

Use has grown about 129 per cent in 2026, according to Tracy Poulliot, executive vice-president of e-commerce and marketing for Walmart US.

“If you think about traditional shopping, we still have a lot of products in front of a customer and expect them to do the work to figure out which one meets their needs,” Poulliot said. “What we’re seeing is customers are expecting AI tools to help narrow that funnel.”

Target’s assistant, Ask Target, is still being tested. CEO Michael Fiddelke told investors in November that he was “encouraged by early results” and that the company would add capabilities in the coming months.

He said customers purchased at twice the rate through AI as they did through traditional methods.

Amazon has Alexa for Shopping, a merged version of its old Rufus shopping helper and Alexa+, its virtual assistant. It answers product questions, keeps price history and shares personalised guidance.

Retailers have been careful over access to their online ecosystems. In September, Amazon cut off Meta’s Muse from its e-commerce site, citing privacy and security risks.

Some AI agents are able to complete the transaction, though many consumers still do not trust AI to check out. About 7 per cent of Americans said they would use AI to complete transactions, according to a survey from PwC. Agents for Walmart and Target do not offer automatic checkout yet.

Shoppers are also reluctant to admit to their friends and family that they used AI to pick out a gift. According to Visa, 41 per cent of Americans said they would not tell someone that they had handed that task off to an AI agent rather than picking out the gift themselves.

But even if shoppers will not divulge their secret bot use, they are going to make these holidays a turning point for AI-assisted shopping, forcing retailers to keep up.

“If you are a retail executive or a brand executive, you need to go where the customers are,” said Jack Trotter, a partner at McKinsey & Co. “This is significant and a little bit of a paradigm shift.” NYTIMES