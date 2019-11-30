You are here

Home > Investing & Wealth
GOLD REPORT

Gold face headwinds over robust risk appetites

A weekly market summary for gold, Nov 25-29
Sat, Nov 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

ROBUST global risk appetites have spurred US indices to record highs while imposing considerable headwinds on safe haven assets.

Upbeat US economic data and global trade optimism has led to a shift in market expectations as investors turn increasingly risk-on for the current term.

Gold prices, though facing strong resistance, continue to receive support as markets contemplate political machinations between the world's two largest economies (after US President Trump signed into law the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act).

What should investors look out for in the longer term?

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US-China trade developments will remain of key focus as investors fixate on headline trading activities.

SEE ALSO

Gold mixed as markets mull uncertainties of Sino-US trade talks

An extended rally in global risk assets will limit upside potential for the precious metal as investors pivot towards interest-yielding assets for the current term.

Traders should however stay cautious of Beijing's response on the newly minted US bill, as harsh retaliatory measures will propel safe haven buying as markets turn risk-off over global trade uncertainties.

Technical Analysis for Spot Gold (XAUUSD)

Gold prices have indicated tight ranging activities whilst closing in towards previous lows (Nov-19) of US$1,445.00.

The precious metal has indicated strong bearish signals, and a successful break at key support level of US$1,445.00 will pressure price levels towards the key psychological level of US$1,400.00 in the immediate term.

On the flip side, gold bulls will have to breach key resistance level of US$1,462.00 for a bullish continuation towards previous highs (Nov-19) of US$1,478.00.

Weekly Market Assessment:
Range-Bound
Key Resistance Level (1): US$1,492.00
Key Resistance Level (2): US$1,478.00
Key Support Level (1): US$1,456.00
Key Support Level (2): US$1,445.00

  • The writer is an investment analyst at Phillip Futures

BREAKING

Nov 29, 2019 11:54 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Nov 29, 2019 11:43 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Nov 29, 2019 11:04 PM
Government & Economy

British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing

[LONDON] British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the centre of the city, a...

Nov 29, 2019 11:01 PM
Transport

Berlin airport to open in 2020 after nine-year delay

[BERLIN] Berlin's new international airport is set to open on Oct 31, 2020, its operating company said Friday, after...

Nov 29, 2019 10:49 PM
Consumer

Demos and deals as Black Friday sweeps Europe

[PARIS] Climate activists staged protests across Europe on Friday to denounce the environmental toll of mass...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly