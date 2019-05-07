The best restaurant in the US is in Philadelphia

[NEW YORK] Philadelphia's dominance of the food world continues. Zahav, the city's seminal Israeli dining spot, on Monday night won the title of outstanding restaurant at the 2019 James Beard Foundation awards in Chicago.

The other major winners of the night included Frenchette in New York, which won the Best New Restaurant award, and Ashley Christensen of Poole's Diner in Raleigh, N.C., who was named America's outstanding chef. Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz of the Boka Restaurant Group empire in Chicago were named outstanding restaurateurs. "We have to figure out which of our restaurants can withstand a party until 6 a.m.," crowed Boehm to the hometown crowd.

Zahav was a front-runner for this year's title. Co-owner Michael Solomonov in 2017 won outstanding chef, and the restaurant's pastry chef Camille Cogswell won rising star last year.

Chicago establishments in general fared well at this year's event. The title of best baker went to Greg Wade at Publican Quality Bread, and Pacific Standard Time received an award for outstanding design. The city has hosted the awards since 2015 and is expected to do so through 2027.

Despite relentless buzz in the food world, Los Angeles was shut out of the major categories. Michael Cimarusti of Providence in that city, named best chef in the West, was the sole winner.

Women won in five of the 10 regional best chef categories, up from four last year. But women only featured in two national categories: Christensen as outstanding chef, and pastry chef Kelly Fields of Willa Jean in New Orleans. The Beard foundation has made a much publicized push for inclusivity with initiatives such as women's leadership programs and a chef's boot camp for policy and change. Kwame Onwuachi, chef at Kith and Kin in Washington, D.C. and the author of Notes from a Young Black Chef, was awarded rising star chef of the year.

More than 600 culinary professionals voted on the winners across 23 food, beverage, and design categories. (Bloomberg's food editor, Kate Krader, is on the James Beard Restaurant Committee panel.)

See the full list of winners below.

Best New Restaurant

A restaurant opened in 2018 that already displays excellence in food, beverage, and service and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Frenchette, NYC

Outstanding Baker

A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a retail bakery. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread, Chicago

Outstanding Bar Program

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the selection, preparation, and serving of cocktails, spirits, and/or beer.

Bar Agricole, San Francisco

Outstanding Chef

A chef who sets high culinary standards and who has served as a positive example for other food professionals. Must have been working as a chef for the past five years.

Ashley Christensen, Poole's Diner, Raleigh, NC

Outstanding Pastry Chef

A pastry chef or baker who demonstrates exceptional skill, integrity, and character in the preparation of desserts, pastries, or breads served in a restaurant. Must have been working as a pastry chef or baker for the past five years.

Kelly Fields, Willa Jean, New Orleans

Outstanding Restaurant

A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, service, and operations. Must have been in business 10 or more consecutive years.

Zahav, Philadelphia

Outstanding Restaurateur

A restaurateur who demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations. Must have been in the restaurant business for at least 10 years. Must not have been nominated for a James Beard Foundation chef award in the past five years.

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others), Chicago

Outstanding Service

A restaurant in operation for five or more years that demonstrates consistency and exceptional thoughtfulness in hospitality and service.

Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO

Outstanding Wine Program

A restaurant or bar that demonstrates excellence in wine service through a carefully considered wine list and a well-informed approach to helping customers choose and drink wine.

Benu, San Francisco

Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional

A beer, wine, or spirits producer who demonstrates consistency and exceptional skill in his or her craft.

Rob Tod, Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, ME

Rising Star Chef of the Year

A chef age 30 or younger who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Kwame Onwuachi, Kith and Kin, Washington, D.C.

Outstanding Design Awards

75 Seats and Under:

Atomix, NYC; Firm: Studio Writers

76 Seats and Over:

Pacific Standard Time, Chicago; Firm: Parts and Labor Design

Other Eating and Drinking Places

El Pípila, San Francisco; Firm: Schwartz and Architecture (S^A)

Design IconCanlis, Seattle

Best Chefs

Chefs who set high culinary standards and also demonstrate integrity and admirable leadership skills in their respective regions. A nominee may be from any kind of dining establishment but must have been working as a chef for at least five years, with the three most recent years spent in the region.

Best Chef: Great Lakes

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute, Chicago

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic

Tom Cunanan, Bad Saint, Washington, D.C.

Best Chef: Midwest

Ann Kim, Young Joni, Minneapolis

Best Chef: New York City

Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, Via Carota

Best Chef: Northeast

Tony Messina, Uni, Boston

Best Chef: Northwest

Brady Williams, Canlis, Seattle

Best Chef: South

Vishwesh Bhatt, Snackbar, Oxford, MS

Best Chef: Southeast

Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, GA

Best Chef: Southwest

Charleen Badman, FnB, Scottsdale, AZ

Best Chef: West

Michael Cimarusti, Providence, Los Angeles

