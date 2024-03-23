2024 Hyundai Avante Hybrid review: Avante advantage

YOU know when you jump into a low-slung sports car and feel like the handling’s so sharp it could cleave tarmac in two? It’s a smidgen like that when you go from a lofty sport utility vehicle (SUV) to a compact sedan, even a mass-market one like the Hyundai Avante Hybrid.

Newly facelifted, the Avante is certainly good-looking enough to make most SUVs look like someone’s dumpy cousin. Its rakish lines and crisp silhouette give it the aspect of a torpedo on wheels, while its aggressive grille and slender headlights wouldn’t look out of place on an Audi.

It looked striking enough before its minor update, but the Avante now has the distinction of being the only full-hybrid four-door to be eligible for a Category A Certificate Of Entitlement (COE). That’s a real advantage, because if you don’t feel like paying more than absolutely necessary for a figurative piece of paper, want a proper petrol-electric powertrain and can’t stand the thought of joining the SUV horde, the Hyundai is the only way to go.

Hybrids have caught on big in Singapore, accounting for 47 per cent of registrations in February, according to the Land Transport Authority. Yet, the vast majority were so-called “mild hybrids”, which employ a relatively wimpy motor-and-battery combo to merely assist the combustion engine.

In contrast, the Avante is a full hybrid. It’s similar in principle (but not quite in practice) to the Toyota Prius, so electricity shares a lot of the heavy lifting with its 1.6 litre engine. And much like the pioneering Toyota, the Avante is a pretty average car in many ways, but it’s outstanding in the fuel economy department.

Hyundai says the Avante sips 4.7 litres of petrol per 100 km, but I returned the car after a couple of days with the trip computer showing 4.3 litres per 100 km, roughly 8 per cent better than claimed. Your mileage may vary, as the saying goes, but at that rate you would stop for petrol once every three weeks or so.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

In any case, the Hyundai definitely packs the right hardware for the job. It has a lithium-ion battery pack with 1.32 kilowatt-hours of capacity, and an electric motor that feeds 32 kilowatts (or just over 43 horsepower) into the six-speed, twin-clutch transmission.

The setup means the Avante Hybrid could bomb along at 120 kmh on electric power alone, but it also means the Hyundai spends a lot of its time running around with its petrol engine asleep, as in switched off.

The engine doesn’t spring back to life to rejoin the party quite as smoothly as the one in the Prius – you’ll definitely feel the odd lurch – but the Hyundai does feel like the more responsive car, even if you select the fuel-saving Eco driving mode. The electric motor certainly makes its presence felt by chipping in with a noticeable push, anyway.

And while it’s only sharp relative to an SUV, the Avante does have a fairly taut chassis; on sporty tyres with bigger wheels it might be downright fun, but that would wreck the fuel economy.

Where the Avante truly excels is where many Hyundais do: it serves up superb value for money. The 8 inch touchscreen and 10.25 inch driver display look rudimentary by current standards, but connectivity is handled by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which are must-haves.