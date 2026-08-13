ChildAid returns with new festival format, wants performers of all ages

ARTS

The annual charity event is opening up to a wider community with free admission and a flexible experience

ChildAid has always championed young talent, but its new 2026 festival format seeks performers across all generations and genres. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Musicians, bands, buskers, dancers, magicians, acrobats and other performers of all ages are wanted for a refreshed edition of ChildAid.

Organised by The Business Times and The Straits Times, the annual charity event returns this year in a festival-style format at UOB Plaza, moving away from the traditional seated concert towards a freer and more flexible experience.

Instead of a two-hour concert, ChildAid 2026 Festival: Open Stage will unfold over several hours, with audiences able to move between performances and come and go as they please. Admission will be free.

For the first time, adult performers can also audition, so long as their act features at least one key performer aged 19 or below. The change allows collaboration and mentorship across generations.

Those interested can submit a video of themselves performing, together with their personal details and a short write-up on why they would like to perform for charity. Entry forms can be completed at str.sg/CA2026audition before Sep 13.

Previous ChildAid performers include Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who took to the stage at the 2012 concert when he was acting minister for culture, community and youth. PHOTO: BT FILE

Wong Wei Kong, editor-in-chief of the English, Malay and Tamil Media Group at SPH Media, said that while the format has changed, ChildAid’s fundamental purpose remains the same.

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“ChildAid is important to SPH Media because it brings together two things we care deeply about: supporting those in need and giving young people opportunities to realise their potential,” he said.

“Over the years, it has raised funds for children and youth while giving generations of performers a platform to grow in confidence and experience. As ChildAid enters a new chapter with this revised format, that commitment remains unchanged.”

Since 2005, ChildAid has provided an early platform for performers who have since gone on to launch professional careers. They include Nathan Hartono, Amni Musfirah and Nathania Ong.

Amni, now 31, returns to ChildAid 2026 as its creative director.

Now in its 21st edition, the event has raised more than S$32 million for two charities: The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. Together, they have helped more than 230,000 disadvantaged children and youth over the years.

BT editor Chen Huifen said the new festival format helps ChildAid keep pace with changing audience habits.

“With this new free-to-attend festival format, we hope to bring even more people together to celebrate performers across generations and a shared desire to do good,” she said.

“At its heart, ChildAid has always been about community, and we hope this refreshed format will make that sense of connection even stronger.”

To be part of ChildAid, visit str.sg/CA2026audition