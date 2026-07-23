BT World Cup 2026 CEO Challenge raises S$17,000 for BT-BAF to support arts education for youth

TAKING HEART

The fund’s programmes aim to help beneficiaries build their confidence and expand skill sets

A total of 16 business leaders took part in the challenge, which ended on Jul 20 with Spain defeating Argentina to win the World Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] The Business Times World Cup 2026 CEO Challenge has raised S$17,000 for The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT BAF), with a total of16 business leaders contributing to the cause.

The funds will go towards providing arts education and opportunities to children and youth from underserved or financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Each of the 16 executives was randomly assigned one of the World Cup teams. They pledged S$1,000 each and backed their designated team from the Round of 16. One participant pledged S$2,000 from the start, taking the total amount raised to S$17,000.

On Monday (Jul 20), Spain won the World Cup for the second time, after beating defending champions Argentina 1-0 in extra time.

Rasel Catering Singapore managing director Alan Tan, who backed Spain, said: “It’s been a fun and enjoyable way to celebrate the World Cup while contributing to a cause that helps nurture the next generation of artistic talent.”

Michael Goh, the owner of music venue Livehouse Singapore, supported runners-up Argentina. He said: “Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and this challenge did exactly that while supporting a meaningful cause.”

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Other participants of the CEO Challenge included executives from Timbre Group, MSW Ventures, Neon Global and Lion Piers Fitness.

Each of the 16 participants was randomly assigned one of the World Cup teams, pledging S$1,000 to support a team. PHOTO: TRCL

Since its inception in 2004 and official adoption by BT in 2005, BT-BAF – managed by non-profit arts organisation TRCL – has helped some 25,000 underserved children and youth between the ages of six and 19 through arts-based programmes.

Its programmes aim to help beneficiaries build their confidence, expand their skill sets and develop their character.

For example, as part of TRCL’s Art of Play @ Schools programme, professional artist-facilitators work with primary school students and provide exposure to different art forms. The programme aims to benefit students through access to after-school arts learning and creative development.

BT BAF also supports two arts training centres: The Little Arts Academy and 10 Square Youth Arts Academy.

Veteran painter Christine Mak recently staged an exhibition showcasing 40 original artworks spanning Chinese ink brush paintings, collages and mixed media compositions. Proceeds from the sales of the artworks went towards supporting BT BAF.

Jollibee franchisee Beeworks donated S$23,000 to BT BAF in May, while the Art of Golf Charity Masters raised nearly S$200,000 for the cause in April.