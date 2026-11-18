Christie’s pulled the work after accusations that several of the artist’s paintings had gone missing

Congreso de los pueblos por la Paz (Congress of Peoples for Peace) depicts a dove perched in a fruit tree flanked by nuclear mushroom clouds. PHOTO: SOTHEBY’S

CHRISTIE’S removed a contested Frida Kahlo painting from the auction block on Tuesday (Nov 17), just hours before bidding was to begin.

The 1952 painting, which had a presale estimate of US$2.5 million to US$3.5 million, had been publicly reported missing last year from the Casa Azul, the celebrated house-museum in Mexico City where the painter once lived.

A spokesperson for Christie’s said the auction house had decided, “in collaboration with the seller”, to withdraw the lot from its 20th-Century Evening Sale “for further research”.

“We look forward to selling this work at a later date,” the spokesperson said.

The painting, Congreso de los pueblos por la Paz (Congress of Peoples for Peace), depicts a dove perched in a fruit tree flanked by nuclear mushroom clouds. It was created by the artist to mark a 1952 pacifist gathering in Vienna.

The painting was among thousands of items – including artworks, photos, clothing, letters and pre-Hispanic artifacts – that Kahlo’s husband Diego Rivera left in trust to the Mexican people in 1955, a year after Kahlo died.

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The painting was part of the collection at the Casa Azul museum, and Rivera stipulated that the collection should remain intact and never leave the property.

But Hilda Trujillo, who was director of the Casa Azul from 2009 to 2020, alleged last year that several Kahlo artworks, including Congreso de los pueblos por la Paz, went missing in the decades before she took the helm.

In a lengthy blog post published in April 2025, Trujillo wrote that the losses were discovered in the early 2010s, during an inventory of the collection. She reported the problem to the Bank of Mexico, which controls the trust, but the bank took no action, she wrote.

Trujillo did not say who she suspected of removing the items; in a text message, she declined to comment on the Christie’s auction.

The Casa Azul suggested this week that it was looking into the allegations of pilfering, which may have occurred decades ago.

The museum said it had told Christie’s that the artwork was “part of an open investigation by the relevant Mexican authorities”, and that Mexican investigators had compiled a dossier of information about the painting and other Kahlo artworks. NYTIMES